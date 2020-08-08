Josh Zuchowski Swims 200 Back PR on Flood Aquatics Day 4

2020 FLOOD AQUATICS TIME TRIAL

Monday, August 3rd – Friday, August 8th

King’s Academy Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Unsanctioned by USA Swimming

PREVIOUS DAY RECAPS

Flood Aquatics hosted the fifth day of their intrasquad yesterday, August 7th. They are currently running a 5-day, prelims, semifinals, finals style meet.

While the meet is being filmed and electronically timed, Flood Aquatics has elected to not have officials on deck. While this helps to allow proper social distancing, it also means that the meet is unsanctioned by USA Swimming, making all times unofficial.

Flood Aquatics continued their unsanctioned intrasquad meet, hosting the 5th day on Friday, August 7th.

The meet was started off by Josh Zuchowski (16), who posted a near 2-second drop in the 200 back to finish in 1:43.66. Zuchowski is the 11-12 men’s age group record holder in the event. His performance yesterday, if the time were official, would move him into a tie for the 13th best time in the 15-16 age group, one spot above 2018 NCAA National Champion in the event Austin Katz.

Joining Zuchowski in the race was 14-year old Noah Smith who broke 2:00 for the first time. With a previous best of 2:06.80 in the event from January, Smith dropped almost 8-seconds to touch in 1:57.39.

Competing in the 1oo free mixed final, Pace Edwards continued dropping time in the freestyle events. After dipping below 1:40 in the 200 free on day two (1:38.51), he dropped nearly a second in the 100 free to go 45.65.

Other Notable Swims