Daily Swim Coach Workout #384

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
4 x 200 Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Free Pull 4:00
10 x 50 Free :50
#Breaststroke #Backstroke #Lane4-8
6 x 100 stroke descend @ 1:45
200 Choice Kick @ 4:00
6 x 75 fast stroke swim 2 @ 1:30 / 2 @ 1:20 / 2 @ 1:10 Make it!
2x
5 x 50 Stroke 1:00 25 Drill / 25 DPS
500 10:00 (100 Stroke, 100 Free, 100 Stroke, 100 Free, 100 Stroke)
#SprintFree #Lane1-3
4x
4 x 50 Sprint 1:10 (25 Swim, 25 Kick)
2 x 100 Free Sprint 1:45
10 x 25 Kick :30 Fast Fins
6 x 25 Free Sprint 2:00
400 Easy
Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club
