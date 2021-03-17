NC State Parts Ways With Head Dive Coach Yahya Radman

NC State head coach Braden Holloway announced today that head diving coach Yahya Radman will be departing the team after the season, characterizing the move as the team and Radman having “mutually agreed to part ways.”

While the team announced that Radman will stay on staff until the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, which run this week (women’s) and next week (men’s), no Wolfpack divers will be competing in Greensboro.

Radman has been on the NC State since 2014, coming from the University of Wyoming, where he served as head diving coach for the two years before that. He started coaching as undergraduate volunteer assistant coach at Indiana University and has also coached at Florida State and internationally.

During Radman’s NC State divers have had some success at the ACC level. Last year, James Brady won the 3m at ACCs, Madeline Kline earned ACC gold in both 2018 and 2019, and both qualified for the NCAA Championships in 2020. After the cancellation of that meet, NC State hasn’t scored any diving points at NCAAs since 2015, when Rachel Mumma finished 12th in the 1m.

Radman is a member of the championships committee that oversees the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championship meets.

