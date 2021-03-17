2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Day 1 Ups/Downs

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

In an unfortunate turn of events, inclement weather shut down the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday so the NCAA Division II paused the meet. Day 1 finals will resume at noon on Thursday. All Day 2 events will swim as timed finals on Thursday evening.

The results of the morning session on Wednesday can be seen below. Queens and Drury, locked into a battle for the team title outscored the psych sheets by 14 and 15 points, respectively, while Delta State picked up 20 points. St. Cloud State and McKendree had a couple of misses in the 50 free that cost them, while Grand Valley underperformed in the 200 IM vis-à-vis the psych sheet. Otherwise, most of the morning session was very close to the projections.

Men’s Ups/Downs

The tables below include the top eight of the 1000 free by seed as “up” and the eight fastest out of heats this morning as “down.” Note: The two distance freestyle events are the only cases where “downs” could in fact score among the top 8, depending upon the performances of the eight fastest seeds in their final swims.

In past years, there are prelims for the relays (with the exception of the 4×200 free) in the mornings, but with the reduced field this year, the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships are swimming the relays as timed finals only. Therefore, the following projections include relays in the “ups” and “downs” by seed time.

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relays Up Relays Down Queens (NC) 7 3 1 2 Drury 6 2 1 2 Lindenwood 3 3 1 1 Indianapolis 3 1 1 1 Wingate 3 0 1 0 Wayne State 2 2 2 0 Delta State 2 2 1 0 McKendree 1 2 2 0 Grand Valley 1 1 2 0 Henderson State 1 1 1 1 Nova Southeastern 1 1 1 1 Carson-Newman 1 1 0 0 Northern Michigan 1 1 0 0 Colorado Mesa 0 2 0 1 Emmanuel 0 2 0 0 Findlay 0 1 1 0 Missouri S&T 0 1 1 0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 0 0 Saint Leo 0 1 0 0

200 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 1 0 1 Grand Valley 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Missouri S&T 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Wayne State 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1

1000 Freestyle

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Indianapolis 2 0 2 Grand Valley 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Northern Michigan 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Drury 0 2 2 Lindenwood 0 2 2 Delta State 0 1 1 Emmanuel 0 1 1 Saint Leo 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 2 2 4 Drury 2 0 2 Lindenwood 2 0 2 Delta State 1 0 1 Henderson State 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 1 Missouri S&T 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

50 Freestyle

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 3 0 3 Queens (NC) 2 0 2 Wayne State 1 1 2 Delta State 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Emmanuel 0 1 1 Findlay 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1

200 Freestyle Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Wayne State 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Henderson State 0 1 1 McKendree 0 1 1

Projected Standings