NCAA Division II Postpones Day 1 Finals Owing to Possible Tornados, Hailstorms

2021 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

The NCAA has announced it will postpone Day 1 finals of the 2021 Division II Swimming and Diving Championships owing to weather warnings in the Birmingham, Alabama area.

The meet was able to run as planned this morning, with all the swimming having been completed before the announcement was made. The diving prelims had not yet begun.

From what SwimSwam has been told, Wednesday evening’s finals session will take place Thursday morning. All of Thursday’s events will swim as timed finals in the evening.

The storm moving across the Southeastern United States Wednesday could impact as many as 50 million Americans.  Powerful tornadoes, winds of up to 80 miles per hour, and golf ball-sized hail are possible in the “moderate risk” area of the storm, and Birmingham is located in the “high risk” area.

According to MontgomeryAdvisor.com, Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency that went into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“The threat for potentially dangerous weather is rising for much of Alabama,” she said. “Out of an abundance of caution, I have issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties to ensure we are ready to act in any way needed from the state level.

“Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.”

Swammer
21 minutes ago

Absolutely heart breaking for these athletes after what happened last year.

Here’s to hoping the meet can be completed safely.

Much love to all the swimmers and divers. Thinking of you all lots.

James Beam
10 minutes ago

Just awful- I mean I am glad they are being safe but D-II swimmers can’t catch a break..

Fly 100
9 minutes ago

Can’t catch a break…uugghh

