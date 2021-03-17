2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 1 Ups/Downs

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day One

In an unfortunate turn of events, inclement weather shut down the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday so the NCAA Division II paused the meet. Day 1 finals will resume at noon on Thursday. All Day 2 events will swim as timed finals on Thursday evening.

The results of the morning session on Wednesday can be seen below. Both Queens and Drury outscored the psych sheets by 14 points, while UIndy missed two scoring opportunities in the 1000 free. Otherwise, most of the morning session was very close to the projections.

Women’s Ups/Downs

The tables below include the top eight of the 1000 free by seed as “up” and the eight fastest out of heats this morning as “down.” Note: The two distance freestyle events are the only cases where “downs” could in fact score among the top 8, depending upon the performances of the eight fastest seeds in their final swims.

In past years, there are prelims for the relays (with the exception of the 4×200 free) in the mornings, but with the reduced field this year, the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships are swimming the relays as timed finals only. Therefore, the following projections include relays in the “ups” and “downs” by seed time.

Ditto for today’s diving event.

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relays Up Relays Down Queens (NC) 6 3 2 0 Drury 6 2 2 0 Indianapolis 4 1 2 0 Lindenwood 3 4 2 0 Grand Valley 3 2 0 0 West Florida 3 1 1 0 Wingate 2 2 2 0 Carson-Newman 2 1 1 0 Colorado Mesa 1 3 0 0 St. Cloud State 1 1 0 0 Saginaw Valley 1 0 0 0 Nova Southeastern 0 2 2 0 Tampa 0 2 0 0 Wayne State 0 2 0 0 Delta State 0 1 2 0 Augustana 0 1 0 0 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 0 0 McKendree 0 1 0 0 MSU Mankato 0 1 0 0 Northern Michigan 0 1 0 0

200 Medley Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Delta State 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 West Florida 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1

1000 Freestyle

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 2 1 3 Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Grand Valley 1 2 3 Lindenwood 1 1 2 Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Augustana 0 1 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Indianapolis 2 0 2 Wingate 1 2 3 Carson-Newman 1 1 2 Drury 1 0 1 West Florida 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1

50 Freestyle

Team Ups Downs Total Drury 3 1 4 Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Indianapolis 1 1 2 Lindenwood 1 1 2 West Florida 1 0 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

1-Meter Diving

Team Ups Downs Total Grand Valley 2 0 2 Colorado Mesa 1 1 2 Lindenwood 1 1 2 St. Cloud State 1 1 2 West Florida 1 1 2 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Saginaw Valley 1 0 1 McKendree 0 1 1 MSU Mankato 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

200 Freestyle Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Delta State 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1

Projected Standings