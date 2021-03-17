Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

First NCAA D1 Champs Since March 2019 Launch Tonight with Women’s 800 FR Relay

Comments: 13

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In March 2020, worry gave way to loss as the NCAA Championships were canceled due to the onset of the United States’ reckoning with COVID-19. Swimming has slowly but surely returned after the first lockdown, though, and tonight we’ll get to see the first NCAA Division I Championship racing since the men’s 400 free relay in March 2019.

On the women’s side, the 2019 NCAA Championships left us in the middle of a Stanford reign, as the Cardinal claimed their third-straight national crown. Ella Eastin completed the four-peat in the 400 IM, establishing herself as one of the greatest and most versatile talents in NCAA history. Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson beat Eastin in the 200 IM, though, then set all of the records in the 100 back and broke the NCAA record in the 200 back. Indiana’s Lilly King completed her four-year NCAA breaststroke sweep, going 55.73 in the 100 breast, while Abbey Weitzeil anchored Cal to new records in the 200 and 400 free relays.

Tonight, the 800 free relay kicks off the 2021 NCAA Women’s Championships. Not only will the relay set the tone for an expected battle between Cal and Virginia in the team race, but it’s a sign that we’re continuing to trend back to normalcy in the swimming world. Meanwhile, it’s clear that this isn’t Stanford’s year to extend the win streak to four– how competitive will they be, though, to try to maintain a top-three finish this meet?

This first relay should be very exciting, as Cal and Virginia happen to be the top two seeds by a long shot. For Cal, Isabel Ivey, if she swims this, will team up with Robin Neumann to make things tough for Paige Madden and Alex Walsh of Virginia. We’ll also get an early peek at where the rest of the NCAA teams are at, or at least the ones who have qualified in the 800 free relay, which will provide initial data to inform how the team race will playout for the top ten and beyond.

The 2021 NCAA Women’s Championships begin tonight at 6pm ET in Greensboro, N.C. Stay tuned to the SwimSwam website and SwimSwam Live Twitter as we’ll keep you posted on all of the action. View tonight’s heat sheets here.

In This Story

13
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmerj
54 minutes ago

In last few, the team who has won the 800 ends up winning the meet so tonight could be an indicator! So exciting to have these champs regardless!!

6
0
Reply
Coach Rob
51 minutes ago

The 800 free relay is a lot of laps. Each swimmer will have to be in top cardio condition if they want to give their team a chance at winning it. Anyone who thinks otherwise can reply and explain their thought process.

2
-8
Reply
Klorn8d
Reply to  Coach Rob
36 minutes ago

I don’t think it’s controversial to say you have to be in good aerobic shape to swim a fast 200 free lol

14
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
48 minutes ago

I have been waiting 2 years for this article.

6
0
Reply
Hswimmer
Reply to  BearlyBreathing
40 minutes ago

We all have!

1
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!