2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final; places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Day Four

With Queens poised to win their sixth consecutive NCAA Division II title and Drury to repeat as runners-up, the excitement lies in the next several rungs on the ladder. UIndy and Lindenwood are battling for third place; Wingate, GVSU, and Tampa for fifth; and Carson-Newman, Colorado Mesa, NSU, and Delta State for top-10 status.

Women’s Ups/Downs

The tables below include the top eight of the 1650 free by seed as “up” and the eight fastest out of heats this morning as “down.” Note: The two distance freestyle events are the only cases where “downs” could in fact score among the top 8, depending upon the performances of the eight fastest seeds in their final swims.

In past years, there are prelims for the relays (with the exception of the 4×200 free) in the mornings, but with the reduced field this year, the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships are swimming the relays as timed finals only. Therefore, the following projections include relays in the “ups” and “downs” by seed time.

Team Individual Events Up Individual Events Down Relays Up Relays Down Queens (NC) 8 2 1 0 Drury 5 1 1 0 Indianapolis 3 3 1 0 Wingate 3 3 1 0 Lindenwood 2 3 1 0 Grand Valley 2 3 0 1 Nova Southeastern 2 0 0 1 Colorado Mesa 1 3 1 0 Indiana Univ of PA 1 2 0 1 Carson-Newman 1 1 0 1 Truman State 1 1 0 0 Lewis 1 0 0 0 West Chester 1 0 0 0 West Florida 1 0 0 1 Tampa 0 5 1 0 Biola 0 2 0 0 Augustana 0 1 0 0 University of Mary 0 1 0 0 Wayne State 0 1 0 0 Delta State 0 0 1 0

1650 Free

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 3 0 3 Drury 2 1 3 Grand Valley 1 1 2 Lindenwood 1 1 2 Wingate 1 0 1 Augustana 0 1 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 University of Mary 0 1 1

100 Free

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 3 1 4 Indianapolis 2 1 3 Drury 1 0 1 West Florida 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Tampa 0 2 2 Biola 0 1 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Indiana Univ of PA 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

200 Back

Team Ups Downs Total Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Indianapolis 1 1 2 Drury 1 0 1 Grand Valley 1 0 1 Lewis 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 0 2 2 Lindenwood 0 2 2 Tampa 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

200 Breast

Team Ups Downs Total Wingate 1 2 3 Indiana Univ of PA 1 1 2 Truman State 1 1 2 Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Grand Valley 0 2 2 Biola 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1

400 Free Relay

Team Ups Downs Total Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Delta State 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Tampa 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Indiana Univ of PA 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1

Projected Standings