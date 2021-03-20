CO 5A State Qualifier Kate Goldtrap Commits to DII Rollins College for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kate Goldtrap of Littleton, CO has announced her decision to further her academic and athletic career at Rollins College beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Goldtrap is a senior at Chatfield High School and she is a year-round member of the Foothills Swim Team.

Ian and Tom Bullock (FSTR), Coach Bill Rose(FST), Coach Ron and Polly (Chatfield High School) and my family and friends who all supported my love of swimming. I could have not done this without the professional support of Rick Paine from American College Connection to find the right school where I could have an immediate impact that also meets my academic needs of Marine Biology major. Looking forward to being in Florida as a Tar. Cannot wait to train under Coach Julianne!!! I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Rollins College! Thank you to my first Coachesand(FSTR), Coach(FST), Coachand(Chatfield High School) and my family and friends who all supported my love of swimming. I could have not done this without the professional support offrom American College Connection to find the right school where I could have an immediate impact that also meets my academic needs of Marine Biology major. Looking forward to being in Florida as a Tar. Cannot wait to train under Coach!!!

Last week Goldtrap competed at her final high school championships. The Chatfield High School senior competed at the 2021 Colorado HS Girls 5A State Championships, swimming one individual event and one relay. She swam the 200 IM, touching 18th and taking 1.79 seconds off of her entry time for a new personal best time of 2:11.28.

Goldtrap also swam the breaststroke leg of her school’s 200 medley relay, splitting a 50 time of 30.71. Abigail Storm led the relay off on backstroke, Meghan Mulvihill swam fly, and Ella Hurley anchored on free. The women’s touched 16th. Chatfield ended the meet in 7th place.

During the 2019-2020 season, Goldtrap set the school record in the 100 breast and was a member of Chatfield’s record-setting 200 medley relay.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:08.36

200 breast – 2:23.49

200 IM – 2:11.28

400 IM – 4:37.58

200 back – 2:10.25

Goldtrap will travel to Florida to join the Tars in the fall of 2021. Last season, her 100 breast time would have been ranked third among the Rollins College women, behind Darrelle Pawley and Maia Russell. Similarly, she would have been second in the 200 breast behind Pawley.

Rollins College finished third at the 2020 Sunshine State Conference champs. Goldtrap would have earned a spot in the B-finals of the 200 breast and the 200 back.

Goldtrap will join butterflied Abby Flood as a member of Rollins’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.