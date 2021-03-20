2021 NCAA Women Day 4 Ups/Downs: UVA Earns All 6 Scorers In the A-Finals

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16 make the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session to help project team scoring opportunities for that night’s finals. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Virginia picked up six scoring swimmers during the final prelims session of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Championships, getting all six swimmers in the A-final. The Cavaliers flexed their depth in the 200 breast, picking up #2 Alex Walsh, #3 Ella Nelson, and #6 Alexis Wenger. Sophomore Kate Douglass is the top seed in the 100 free, aiming for a sprint double, while freshmen Reilly Tiltmann is the #5 seed in the 200 back and Abby Harter just snuck in 8th into the 200 fly A-final.

The NC State Wolfpack went 5 up and 1 down this morning, powered by 100 back champion Katharine Berkoff and #5 Emma Muzzy in the 200 back, #6 Kylee Alons in the 100 free, and 100 breast champion Sophie Hansson and #7 Andrea Podmaníková in the 200 breast.

Alabama showed off their deep 100 free field with their three A-finalists from this morning: #4 Cora Dupre, #4 Morgan Scott, and #7 Kalia Antoniou. The Crimson Tide will also have Rhyan White as the top seed in the 200 back. The Texas Longhorns also scored three A-finalists in the 200 fly, led by #3 Kelly Pash, #5 Emma Sticklen, and #6 Olivia Bray. Michigan also scored top-3 seeds in the 100 free (#3 Maggie MacNeil) and the top seed in the 200 fly (Olivia Carter).

DAY 4 UPS/DOWNS

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly UVA 6/0 1/0 1/0 3/0 1/0 NC State 5/1 2/1 1/0 2/0 0/0 Alabama 4/0 1/0 3/0 0/0 0/0 Texas 3/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 3/0 Kentucky 2/3 1/1 0/0 0/2 1/0 California 2/3 1/0 1/2 0/0 0/1 Georgia 2/2 0/0 0/1 1/1 1/0 Michigan 2/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 Texas A&M 2/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 Tennessee 1/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 Wisconsin 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 VT 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Indiana 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Louisville 0/3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/3 UNC 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 Houston 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 ND 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Northwestern 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 Florida 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Stanford 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 Oakland 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 FGCU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 U.S. Navy 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

DAY 4 PRELIMS SCORING

Here’s the points breakdown if the swimmers maintain their places from the morning. Note that these do not include diving or tonight’s relays.

1. UVA: 91.0 2. NC State: 82.0 3. Alabama: 61.0 4. Texas: 55.0 5. California: 45.0 6. Georgia: 44.0 7. Kentucky: 43.5 8. Michigan: 42.0 9. Texas A&M: 32.0 10. Tennessee: 21.0 11. Wisconsin: 16.0 12. ND: 12.0 13. VT: 12.0 14. Indiana: 11.0 15. Florida: 11.0 16. Louisville: 8.0 17. UNC: 8.0 18. Stanford: 7.5 19. Northwestern: 7.0 20. Houston: 5.0 21. U.S. Navy: 3.0 22. Oakland: 2.0 23. FGCU: 1.0

SCORED PRELIMS + ACTUAL SCORES

1. UVA: 435.0 2. NC State: 323.0 3. Texas: 279.0 4. California: 255.0 5. Alabama: 216.0 6. Ohio State: 177.5 7. Michigan: 169.5 8. Georgia: 159.0 9. Kentucky: 157.5 10. Stanford: 147.5 11. UNC: 122.0 12. Tennessee: 111.0 13. Texas A&M: 96.0 14. Louisville: 89.0 15. Florida: 85.5 16. Missouri: 79.0 17. Indiana: 74.0 18. Northwestern: 71.0 19. Wisconsin: 55.0 20. USC: 42.0 20. Miami: 42.0 22. Minnesota: 40.0 22. VT: 40.0 24. Nebraska: 22.0 25. Arkansas: 21.0 26. Arizona: 17.5 27. GT: 16.0 28. ND: 16.0 29. Purdue: 13.0 30. Houston: 11.0 31. LSU: 9.0 32. San Diego St: 6.0 33. Duke: 4.0 34. Akron: 3.0 35. U.S. Navy: 3.0 36. Oakland: 2.0 37. FGCU: 1.0

The 1650 free timed finals will also take place in between preliminaries and the start of the last finals session. Looking at the psych sheets, Michigan’s Sierra Schmidt and Kaitlynn Sims could combine for 26 points in the top-seeded heat, which can bump Ohio State for 6th place. Virginia has Paige Madden as the top seed in this event, favored for a 3-for-3 NCAA title sweep.