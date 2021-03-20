2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night, Virginia continued to steamroll ahead in the team race, while a heated battle for second has formed between NC State, Texas and Cal.

The Wolfpack staged another upset win, this time in the 200 medley relay, their second-ever relay title in program history to go along with their 400 medley relay victory.

After Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil broke the 49-second barrier in an otherworldly 100 fly last night, her third-round battle with Virginia’s Kate Douglass today in the 100 free will be intriguing. Douglass beat her in the 50, but not by much; how much does each star have left in the tank? Cal’s Isabel Ivey is another dangerous name here, and her sprint free looks solid based only on her 200 free relay performance.

Meanwhile, Douglass’s senior teammate Paige Madden is the only swimmer in the meet who might claim a third victory after wins in the 500 free and 200 free, but she has this morning off as she prepares for the final heat of the mile tonight.

NC State’s stroke specialists, Katharine Berkoff in the back and Sophie Hansson in the breast, look like potential double winners in the 200 version of their respective strokes. Alabama’s Rhyan White will be waiting in the 200 back, though, as well as Cal freshman Isabelle Stadden.

Finally, it’s anyone’s race in the 200 fly, though Kelly Pash of Texas and Olivia Carter of Michigan have looked the best this weekend among the top contenders.

200 BACK PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019

American Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019

U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019

Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019

2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24

2020 Top Performer: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:48.06

Top 8

Rhyan White (Alabama) – 1:50.18 Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 1:50.31 Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:50.32 Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 1:50.33 Reilly Tiltmann (Virginia) – 1:51.40 Emma Muzzy (NC State) – 1:51.45 Emma Atkinson (Virginia Tech) – 1:51.48 Sophie Sorenson (Kentucky) – 1:51.74

Heat seven was all Rhyan White (Alabama) and Katharine Berkoff (NC State), as White held strong against a charging Berkoff under the flags, 1:50.18 to 1:50.31. They’ll be the top two seeds tonight.

In heat six, freshmen Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin, Isabelle Stadden of Cal and Emma Atkinson of Virginia Tech duked it out. Bacon got the touch by .01 over Stadden, 1:50.32 to 1:50.33, while Atkinson faded a bit to third at 1:51.47, Bacon and Atkinson dropping from seed.

Heat five saw four women battle it out, with Emma Muzzy and Kate Moore of NC State, Sophie Sorenson of Kentucky and Reilly Tiltmann of Virginia. It was Tiltmann, the freshman, at 1:51.40 with the strong finish over Muzzy (1:51.45), Sorenson (1:51.74) and Moore (1:52.12). Tiltmann dropped over a second from seed.

In heat four, Michigan’s Mariella Venter got things moving with a big 1:52.21, dropping almost two seconds from her seed time. As Michigan pushes to maintain a top eight finish, this was a big swim for them.

NC State got two up into this A-final, huge as they try to hold on to second in tonight’s finals. Mid-major B-finalists include Ioanna Sacha (Houston) and Susan Lagrand (Oakland), Sacha at 1:53.16 and Lagrand at 1:53.48.

100 FREE PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

American Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

U.S. Open Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 46.24

2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 45.83

Top 8

Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 46.54 Isabel Ivey (Cal) – 47.30 Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 47.34 Morgan Scott/Cora Dupre (Alabama) – 47.88 – Kylee Alons (NC State) – 47.89 Kalia Antoniou (Alabama) – 47.96 Chloe Stepanek (Texas A&M) – 48.06

Kate Douglass meant business in the final heat, dropping from seed with a lifetime best and school-record 46.54. She was 22.4/24.1, blistering on the back-half. Morgan Scott was second in the heat at 47.88, as the Crimson Tide swelled with three swimmers into this A-final.

Cal’s Isabel Ivey took heat seven with a 47.30, leading Cora Dupre (Alabama) and Kylee Alons (NC State) under 48 seconds. Dupre was 47.88 and Alons 47.89.

In heat six, Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil dropped a 47.34, winning the heat easily and dropping .02 from seed. Alabama’s Kalia Antoniou was second in 47.96, also getting under 48.

Grace Countie of UNC continues her stellar meet– the junior won heat three with a 48.15, dropping .72 from seed.

Mid-major alert: Houston’s Mykenzie Leehy dropped .05 from seed to qualify for the B-final at 16th (48.56).

200 BREAST PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.90

2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:05.59

200 FLY PRELIMS