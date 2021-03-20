Abby Wanezek Scratches 50 Free on Final Day of NCSA Championships

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

There was one A-final scratch on the final day of the NCSA Spring Invite on Saturday.

Abby Wanezek of the Elmbrook Swim Club in Wisconsin dropped the 50 free, where she was the 7th-fastest swimmer in prelims in 23.23, in favor of the 50 fly, where she was 4th-best in prelims in 24.70.

She’s also scheduled to swim as part of EBSC’s 400 medley relay. Her Elmbrook Swim Club team is currently firmly in 2nd place behind NOVA of Virginia in both the women’s and combined scoring.

Even without Wanezek, that 50 free will be a highlight meet on Saturday evening. The A finalists are all separated by just .29 seconds in the event, including the top 4 separated by less than a tenth.

Lucy Thomas – 23.02

Josephine Fuller – 23.07

Zoe Skirboll – 23.09

Josie Connelly – 23.10

Lexie Mulvhill – 23.14

Olivia Gschwind – 23.20

Jessica Geriane – 23.26

Joanie Cash – 23.31

Among the races to watch for on Saturday night is the boys’ 200 IM, where Nathaniel Germonprez qualified 1st out of prelims in 1:46.12, but Joshua Zuchowski, already with wins in the 100 back and the 200 back this week, is lurking as the 3rd qualifier.

Zuchowski was 2+ seconds shy of his best time in prelims, but has swum best times in every finals swim of the meet so far. His best time entering the meet is 1:46.66.

Germonprez has room to drop time as well – his best time is 1:45.41.