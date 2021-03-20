Tiago Pereira Looks To Pick Up First 2021 NCSA Win With Top 50 Fly Seed – 21.82

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE (Men’s Meet)

March 16-20, 2021

Orlando, Florida

Short course yards (SCY)

Tiago Pereira opened things up this morning by swimming the fastest time in the men’s 50 fly with a 21.82. He was closely followed in the event by William Hayon who touched 0.02 seconds later with a 21.84 and then Samuel Bork who was a 21.86.

If he is able to maintain his seed in tonight’s final it will be his first podium finish of the meet, having placed 6th in the 100 fly and 33rd in the 100 free. Hayon on the other hand has already picked up 2 medals so far with a silver in the 100 free and gold in the 100 fly.

In the 200 IM, Nathaniel Germonprez swam a 1:46.12 which was just over his entry time of 1:45.41 to clock the fastest time in the prelims field. 2nd though 7th seed going into tonight’s final are separated by less than a second as Toby Barnett hit a 1:49.00, Josua Zuchowski was a 1:49.05 for second and third, respectively. Holden Smith was 4th this morning with a 1:49.19 and Michael Cooper was 5th in a 1:49.38.

Hudson Williams and Griffin Curtis both managed to get under 1:50 as well with 1:49.43 and 1:49.98, respectively. Daniel Worth rounded out the top 8 in a 1:50.15.

In the last individual event of the morning, Luke Barr hit a 20.08 50 freestyle to set himself up for a win in the event tonight. If successful, it’ll be Barr’s first win of the meet following a series of top 3 finishes.

Throughout the meet, he has won silver in the 100 back and 200 breast, along with bronze in the 100 free, 50 back, and 100 breast.

Tonight’s finals session will start at 6 PM EST with the 50 fly final, followed by the 200 IM, 50 free, 1000 free, and 400 medley relay.