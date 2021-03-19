Carly Novelline Posts SCY 48.1, LCM 55.0 100 FR on Day 1 of IL Winter Open

2021 Illinois Swimming Winter Open

March 18-21. 2021

Hosted by FMC Aquatics

FMC Natatorium, Westmont, IL

Prelims – SCY (25y)

Finals – LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

FMC Aquatics are hosting the first Illinois Swimming Winter Open at the brand-new FMC Natatorium in Westmont, IL. The meet has attracted around 3 dozen teams from Illinois, and is being conducted SCY for prelims, and LCM for finals.

Carly Novelline, a NASA Wildcat 17-year-old, was all over the women’s events yesterday, placing 1st in 4 events, and swimming 3 lifetime bests. Novelline, a Virginia recruit, first swam a 48.16 in the SCY 100 free during prelims. The swim marked a personal best for Novelline by 0.66 seconds. Novelline would go on to win the 100 free in finals, swimming a 55.08 LCM. That also marked a lifetime best, coming in well under her previous best of 55.76. The swim earned Novelline an Olympic Trials Wave II cut.

Novelline also won both the women’s 100 backstrokes. In prelims, she clocked a 53.28, coming in just slightly off her personal best of 53.02. However, Novelline turned around in finals, and swam a 1:02.76 LCM, dipping under 1:03 for the first time and finishing just off the Olympic Trials Wave I cut of 1:02.69.

FMC 17-year-old McKenna Stone also clocked a pair of personal bests yesterday. Stone, who is a Cal recruit, swam prelims of the women’s 100 free, finishing in 49.12. She took 0.38 seconds off her previous best with the swim, and took 2nd behind Novelline. Stone then swam a 56.30 LCM in finals, again finishing 2nd. That swim took .01 seconds off Stone’s personal best. The Trials Wave I cut in the event stands at 56.29.

FMC’s Connor Boyle, 18, was the fastest swimmer in the SCY and LCM men’s 100 free. A UVA recruit, Boyle posted a 43.59 in the prelims 100 free (SCY), which was a lifetime best by 0.09 seconds. In finals, Boyle swam a 50.60 (LCM), which was a also a personal best. He entered the meet with a lifetime best of 50.75, and is now a tick closer to the Olympic Trials Wave I cut of 50.49.

18-year-old Trent Frandson also swam a personal best in the men’s 100 free. Frandson came in 2nd in prelims, clocking a 43.79, which dipped under his previous best of 43.93. A Cal recruit, Frandson went on to swim a 51.49 in the LCM 100 free, breaking 52 for the first time in his career.