Future Wolfpack Swimmer Noe Ponti Lowers Swiss 50 Fly Record

FFN GOLDEN TOUR – MARSEILLE

NC State commit Noe Ponti lowered his own Swiss national record in the men’s 50m fly while competing in France today.

Contesting the rapid-fire event on day 2 of the FFN Golden Tour in Marseille, 19-year-old Ponti produced a time of 23.39. That not only took gold ahead of the likes of Frenchman Florent Manaudou, who placed 4th in 23.55, but it was enough to check-in as a new national standard.

Ponti’s effort overtook his own previous Swiss record of 23.48, a time he logged en route to becoming the 2019 European Junior Champion in the event. His 23.39 time tonight now ranks the future Wolfpack member as 9th in the world this season, tying Russian swimmer Aleksandr Sadovnikov.

Swiss ace Ponti already took 100m fly gold here on night 1, posting a winning time of 51.89. He owns his nation’s records across the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly long course, as well as the 100m butterfly in short course meters.