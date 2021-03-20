Huske Continues To Lead At PVS Champs With 1:57.18 200 Fly Prelim

2021 PVS SC CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES WAVE II

March 18-21, 2021

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas, VA

SCY (25y)

Torri Huske set herself up this morning to claim her 4th win of the 2021 PVS SC Championships by earning top seed in the 200 fly with a 1:57.18. She previously won the 100 fly with a 49.70, the 50 free in a 21.39, and the 200 freestyle with a 1:44.00. That 100 fly swim was a new 17-18-year-old National Age Group record.

Her 1:57.18 200 fly swim this morning was a bit off her fastest-ever swim in the event which is a 1:54.04 from December 2020.

Mackenzie McConagha was the only other sub-2:00 swim in the event, hitting a 1:58.85 for second seed and Jill Berger followed with a 2:00.38.

Sophie Duncan and Eleanor Sun aren’t too far off from the top three, however, having posted 2:00.80 and 2:00.97 swims, respectively this morning.

On the men’s side of the event, Landon Gentry was the quickest morning swimmer, hitting a 1;47.88 which added 4.85 to his entry time. Chris Ma and Jake Goldman followed with a 1:49.82 for second and a 1:51.17 for third, respectively.

Women’s 1650 freestyle champion Paige McKenna returned today with the fastest 500 freestyle swim of the morning, hitting a 4:45.97 to get within 6 seconds of her best time in the event of 4:40.38. 200 IM 4th seed Sophie Duncan will have a busy night tonight as she was also second seed in the 500 freestyle (4:49.24). Maren Conze trailed Duncan by 3 seconds, swimming a 4:52.92 in the 500 for third seed.

On the men’s side, Sam O’Brien was the fastest morning swimmer, posting a 4:31.91 to be just over his entry time of 4:30.46. O’Brien won the 400 IM earlier on in the meet with a swim of 3:53.59.

Following O’Brien into the final tonight will be Benjamin Huffman (4:34.55), Ben Stankovich (4:34.62), and Dylan Danaie in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Another swimmer with two top-four seeds is Mackenzie McConagha. Adding to her #2 finish in the 200 fly prelims, she also swam the fastest 100 backstroke this morning with a 52.66. That’s just under her PB of 52.80 from March of last year.

McConagha was well ahead of the field this morning as second seed Tatum Wall was almost 2 seconds behind in a 54.59. Behind Wall, a trio of 55s in the form of Aris Runnels (55.61), Janika Perezous (55.78), and Jillian Ferrari (55.79) earned 3rd through 5th.

Brett Feyerick will look to improve upon his silver medal performance in the 200 free last night by retaining his top seed heading into tonight’s 100 backstroke final. Feyerick swam a 48.94, just over his February 2020 PB of 48.16. J.T. Ewing swam the second-fastest time this morning with a 49.11 while Collin McKenzie and Michael Jiang were only 0.01 apart with a 49.50 and 49.51, respectively. Making it 6 swimmers under the 50-second mark, Matt Van Deusen was a 49.81 for 5th and Nolan Dunkel was a 49.92 for 6th.

Racing will get underway tonight at 6 PM EST.