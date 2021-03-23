Nova of Virginia and Inspire Aquatics Win NCSA National Titles

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

Nova of Virginia Aquatics and Inspire Swim Team captured the team titles at the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite over the weekend.

Nova won both the women’s team title and the overall team title after the dust settled on the Championship, while Inspire captured the men’s team title. Elmbrook finished 2nd overall in the team title race, with 1317 of their 1509 total points coming from their women.

Notably, this year’s meet was significantly smaller than in years past, with several teams opting out of the meet, including Long Island Aquatic Club, who won the women’s team title in 2019.

Final Scores- Women

Nova of Virginia Aquatics 1494 Elmbrook Swim Club 1317 Oly Swimming 633 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 615 TNT Swimming 613

Final Scores- Men

Inspire Swim Team 791 Oly Swimming 621.5 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 608 Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers 597.5 Cor Swimming 590

Final Scores- Overall

Nova of Virginia 1972 Elmbrook Swim Club 1509 Oly Swimming 1254.5 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 1223 Academy Bullets Swim Club 909.5

15-year-old Campbell Stoll from Elmbrook Swim Club and 17-year-old Luke Barr from Inspire were named the men’s and women’s high point award winners.

High Point – Women

High Point – Men

Stoll scored a total of 251 points across 10 different events, showcasing her versatility. Notably, Stoll scored almost all of her points from runner-up finishes, topping the podium in the 50 fly as well.

Barr, who is committed to swim for Indiana, scored a total of 216.50 points. Like Stoll, Barr scored points in every stroke. Although he never topped the podium individually, he finished in the top 4 in every race he entered.