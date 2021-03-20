Sim, Sheble, and Thomas Earn Top Women’s Seeds On Final Day Of NCSA Invite

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

Letitia Sim has been at the forefront of nearly every race she has swum thus far at the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite. On the 5th and final day of racing Sim posted the quickest time in the 50 fly prelims with a 24.41 securing her spot as top seed in tonight’s final. Campbell Stoll was right behind her with a 24.54 and Nyah Funderburke was third in a 24.61.

The field in tonight’s final will be fairly competitive as another 4 swimmers got under the 25-second mark. 4th – 7th seed in tonight’s final will consist of Abigail Wanezek (24.70), Carly Sebring (24.82), Leveneia Sim (24.85), and Rebekah Hamilton.

Sim swam the 200 IM as well this morning with the second-fastest morning swim of 1:59.35. Grace Sheble was the fastest in the event with a 1:57.90 while Zoe Dixon rounded out the top 3 with a 1:59.95.

Sim has already collected 3 gold medals this week in the 200 breast (2:09.50), 100 breast (59.18), and 100 fly (52.77) and will look to collect another two medals tonight.

The top seed in the women’s 50 freestyle tonight will be Lucy Thomas who won the 50 breast earlier on in the meet. Thomas swam a 23.02 this morning in the 50 free, just 0.05 seconds ahead of Josephine Fuller‘s 23.07. As was the case in the 50 fly, the field is incredibly tight with only a quarter of a second separating the top 8.

Zoe Skirboll‘s third seed 23.09 is just 0.01 ahead of 4th seed Josie Connelly at a 23.10. Behind them, Alexis Mulvihill was a 23.14 for 5th and Olivia Gschwind was a 23.20 for 6th. Rounding out the top 8, Abigail Wanezek (23.23) and Jessica Geriane (23.26) were 7th and 8th, respectively.

Tonight’s final session will begin at 6 PM EST and will feature the 50 fly, 200 IM, and 50 breast final along with the women’s 1650 free and 400 medley relay.