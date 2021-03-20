Alex Walsh Sees Benefits After Training Endurance Freestyle her Freshman Year

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
- Day 3 Prelims Recap
DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
200 IM FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- US Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 1:50.67 — 2018
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:50.79
- 2020 Top Performer: Kate Douglass (Virginia), 1:51.36
Top 3
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:51.87
- Zoie Hartman (Georgia) – 1:53.34
- Alicia Wilson (Cal) – 1:54.51
Virginia’s Alex Walsh built a lead going into the midway point, going out in 24.7/27.5 for a 52.3 first 100, and split a 32.5 on the breast leg to go into the free leg with a huge lead. Walsh brought it home in 27.0, posting a 1:51.87, a few tenths off of the time she went to beat Kate Douglass at ACCs.
Walsh was fastest in the field in all splits except for the fly.
Georgia sophomore Zoie Hartman was second in 1:53.34, utilizing a 32.33 to pull past Cal’s Alicia Wilson. The Golden Bear was third in 1:54.51, just able to hold off Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon (1:54.55) and Virginia sophomore Ella Nelson (1:54.74).
Bacon was out very hard, going 52.60 to challenge Walsh on the front-half, and while she fell off on breast (34.5), she was still 27.39 to close hard and nearly snag third.
SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Amazon
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Pandora
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.