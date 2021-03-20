Alex Walsh Sees Benefits After Training Endurance Freestyle her Freshman Year

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

200 IM FINALS

Top 3

Virginia’s Alex Walsh built a lead going into the midway point, going out in 24.7/27.5 for a 52.3 first 100, and split a 32.5 on the breast leg to go into the free leg with a huge lead. Walsh brought it home in 27.0, posting a 1:51.87, a few tenths off of the time she went to beat Kate Douglass at ACCs.

Walsh was fastest in the field in all splits except for the fly.

Georgia sophomore Zoie Hartman was second in 1:53.34, utilizing a 32.33 to pull past Cal’s Alicia Wilson. The Golden Bear was third in 1:54.51, just able to hold off Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon (1:54.55) and Virginia sophomore Ella Nelson (1:54.74).

Bacon was out very hard, going 52.60 to challenge Walsh on the front-half, and while she fell off on breast (34.5), she was still 27.39 to close hard and nearly snag third.

