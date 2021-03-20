Brooke Forde Walks Us Through Her Revamped 400 IM Training at Stanford

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

400 IM FINALS

Top 3:

After the 200 fly/back of the 400 IM final, Stanford’s Brooke Forde was running 4th heading into the breaststroke. Forde then pulled ahead of the field into the 100 free, easily winning her first 400 IM NCAA title with a Greensboro pool record of 4:01.57. That was just four one-hundredths off her 2020 season best of 4:01.53. In 2018, Forde placed 4th in the final as a freshman followed by a third-place finish in 2019. Her title today is Stanford’s 5th-straight 400 IM title, following Ella Eastin‘s 2015-2019 sweep and the cancelled 2020 meet. Stanford now has 13 total 400 IM titles, the most of any program.

