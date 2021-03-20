Leon Marchand Downs Own French National Record In 400 IM

FFN GOLDEN TOUR – MARSEILLE
- Friday, March 19th – Sunday, March 21st
- Marseille, France
- LCM (50m)
Frenchman and Arizona State University commit Leon Marchand has set a new national record in the 400 IM while competing in the second day of finals action at the FFN Golden Tour in Marseille.
The 18-year-old posted a time of 4:14.97 to take gold on home turf, downing his own previous record mark of 4:16.37 from the 2019 World Junior Championships held in Budapest, Hungary – which also won him a bronze medal at the event.
Taking the race out hard, he also took a large chunk off his time from this morning’s heats where he posted 4:22.59. This record-breaking swim comes a day after he became the second-fastest Frenchman ever in the 200 IM. He stopped the clock in 1:58.97 in that event to take silver behind winner Jeremy Desplanches (1:57.50).
His time of 4:14.97 today also slips comfortably under the FINA ‘A’ standard for this summer’s Olympic Games, which stands at 4:15.84. Additionally, it places him at #11 in the world in the 2020-2021 season so far.
Splits:
|Distance
|Split
|50m
|27.28
|100m
|58.14 (30.86)
|150m
|1:32.04 (33.90)
|200m
|2:04.07 (32.03)
|250m
|2:39.86 (35.79)
|300m
|3:15.73 (35.87)
|350m
|3:46.07 (30.34)
|400m
|4:14.97 (28.90)
fast by any standard! congrats!!!
Great job Marchand, club Toulouse and whoever coaches him. That would be nice to include in article!