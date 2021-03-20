Leon Marchand Downs Own French National Record In 400 IM

FFN GOLDEN TOUR – MARSEILLE

Frenchman and Arizona State University commit Leon Marchand has set a new national record in the 400 IM while competing in the second day of finals action at the FFN Golden Tour in Marseille.

The 18-year-old posted a time of 4:14.97 to take gold on home turf, downing his own previous record mark of 4:16.37 from the 2019 World Junior Championships held in Budapest, Hungary – which also won him a bronze medal at the event.

Taking the race out hard, he also took a large chunk off his time from this morning’s heats where he posted 4:22.59. This record-breaking swim comes a day after he became the second-fastest Frenchman ever in the 200 IM. He stopped the clock in 1:58.97 in that event to take silver behind winner Jeremy Desplanches (1:57.50).

His time of 4:14.97 today also slips comfortably under the FINA ‘A’ standard for this summer’s Olympic Games, which stands at 4:15.84. Additionally, it places him at #11 in the world in the 2020-2021 season so far.

Splits: