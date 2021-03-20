Purdue Puts 3 Up On Platform Diving, Texas Scores 3 Divers On Day 3

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Purdue Boilermakers will have three divers in tonight’s 8-diver A final on the platform. Texas will also score a trio of divers.

Purdue got Maggie Merriman (4th), Maycey Vieta (5th) and Emily Bretscher (8th) into the A final. Bretscher was an individual scorer in 10th place back in 2019. Meanwhile Merriman was the Big Ten runner-up this year and Vieta was fourth at Big Tens.

Texas should get a great points haul, too, as the Longhorns try to stay in third place as a team. Texas got Paola Pineda into the A final – that’s her third A final appearance in three events this week. The junior was 5th on both 1-meter and 3-meter, and qualified 6th on platform this morning. Texas also got 12 points from two divers in the B final, with those places already locked in.

We’ve got two returning A finalists from 2019 in the top 8 tonight: Arizona’s Delaney Schnell (4th in 2019 and the Pac-12 champ this year) and Nebraska’s Abigail Knapton (5th in 2019 and the Big Ten champ this year). UNC freshman Aranza Vazquez makes her third A final after finishing as the NCAA runner-up on both springboards this week. And Indiana freshman Tarrin Gilliland is also in the top 8.

Platform Diving

Top 8 In Tonight’s A Final

These eight divers have qualified in the top eight in prelims and will compete in tonight’s finals session:

Delaney Schnell, Arizona Abigail Knapton, Nebraska Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana Maggie Merriman, Purdue Maycey Vieta, Purdue Paola Pineda, Texas Aranza Vazquez, UNC Emily Bretscher, Purdue

Consolation Final Results

These eight divers have already competed prelims and finals and are locked into spots 9-16: