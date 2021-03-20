Purdue Puts 3 Up On Platform Diving, Texas Scores 3 Divers On Day 3

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
The Purdue Boilermakers will have three divers in tonight’s 8-diver A final on the platform. Texas will also score a trio of divers.
Purdue got Maggie Merriman (4th), Maycey Vieta (5th) and Emily Bretscher (8th) into the A final. Bretscher was an individual scorer in 10th place back in 2019. Meanwhile Merriman was the Big Ten runner-up this year and Vieta was fourth at Big Tens.
Texas should get a great points haul, too, as the Longhorns try to stay in third place as a team. Texas got Paola Pineda into the A final – that’s her third A final appearance in three events this week. The junior was 5th on both 1-meter and 3-meter, and qualified 6th on platform this morning. Texas also got 12 points from two divers in the B final, with those places already locked in.
We’ve got two returning A finalists from 2019 in the top 8 tonight: Arizona’s Delaney Schnell (4th in 2019 and the Pac-12 champ this year) and Nebraska’s Abigail Knapton (5th in 2019 and the Big Ten champ this year). UNC freshman Aranza Vazquez makes her third A final after finishing as the NCAA runner-up on both springboards this week. And Indiana freshman Tarrin Gilliland is also in the top 8.
Platform Diving
Top 8 In Tonight’s A Final
These eight divers have qualified in the top eight in prelims and will compete in tonight’s finals session:
- Delaney Schnell, Arizona
- Abigail Knapton, Nebraska
- Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana
- Maggie Merriman, Purdue
- Maycey Vieta, Purdue
- Paola Pineda, Texas
- Aranza Vazquez, UNC
- Emily Bretscher, Purdue
Consolation Final Results
These eight divers have already competed prelims and finals and are locked into spots 9-16:
- 9th: Nike Agunbiade, USC – 9 points
- 10th: Jordan Skilken, Texas – 7 points
- 11th: Camryn Hidalgo, GT – 6 points
- 12th: Janie Boyle, Texas – 5 points
- 13th: Melissa Mirafuentes, Wyoming – 4 points
- 14th: Daria Lenz, Stanford – 3 points
- 15th: Anna Bradescu, GT – 2 points
- 16th: Aliyah Watson, Duke – 1 point