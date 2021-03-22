Daily Swim Coach Workout #381

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 30 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Jacob Pebley – here is a practice from Jacob’s log when he was 17 years old [2011]. Thought it might be good to show what Olympians were doing when they were younger.
warm-up [Short Course Meters]
1×900 [200 swim/50 above H2O c-up/50 back 4;4]
8×25 Brst great form – great power over st. rate @35
1x
4×150 EN1 back w/fins and paddles @1:50 #[email protected]:30
6×50 back FAST w/fins and paddles @30
1×50 easy
6×50 back FAST w/fins and paddles [re-do] @30 – made 5
8×75 EN1 free w/P @55 #[email protected]:15
6×50 back FAST w/paddles @35
1×50 easy
6×125 EN1 free – no gear @1:35
4×50 back FAST @:35
1×50 easy
6×150 EN1 free @1:55 #[email protected]:30
3×50 back FAST @35
1×50 easy @50
10×25 back FAST w/fins & paddles @40
1×100 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
4;4= 4 strokes free 4 strokes back. Above H2O C-up=great for working legs and catch. Hands do c-up above the shoulders in the recovery.
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
