Daily Swim Coach Workout #381

All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam's or Commit's views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 30 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Jacob Pebley – here is a practice from Jacob’s log when he was 17 years old [2011]. Thought it might be good to show what Olympians were doing when they were younger.

warm-up [Short Course Meters]

1×900 [200 swim/50 above H2O c-up/50 back 4;4]

8×25 Brst great form – great power over st. rate @35

1x

4×150 EN1 back w/fins and paddles @1:50 #[email protected]:30

6×50 back FAST w/fins and paddles @30

1×50 easy

6×50 back FAST w/fins and paddles [re-do] @30 – made 5

8×75 EN1 free w/P @55 #[email protected]:15

6×50 back FAST w/paddles @35

1×50 easy

6×125 EN1 free – no gear @1:35

4×50 back FAST @:35

1×50 easy

6×150 EN1 free @1:55 #[email protected]:30

3×50 back FAST @35

1×50 easy @50

10×25 back FAST w/fins & paddles @40

1×100 easy



