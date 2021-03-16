Event-by-Event Breakdowns & Predictions for the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with SwimSwam writers and swimming aficionados Robert Gibbs and Karl Ortegon to discuss and predict every event in the upcoming 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships.

From a team perspective, it looks like Virginia’s year to finally take a women’s crown. However, as Robert pointed out, they have a lot of points to lose from the psych sheets, and NC State and Cal also have very strong teams coming into the meet that could make a title run. It also still doesn’t seem like we’ve seen what Stanford can really do with a full rest and I feel like you can never count them out.

From an individual standpoint, the biggest storyline here is Kate Douglass and Maggie MacNeil getting in the ring and going 3 rounds in the form of 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free. With few defending champions from 2019, this is a very young field of talent with a lot of wide-open events, so look to see some surprise champions crowned this weekend.

