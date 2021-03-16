Andrew Boggus Commits to Emory & Henry With Times Faster Than School Records

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Boggus of TIDE Swimming and Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, VA, has committed to Emory and Henry College, in Emory, VA, for the 2021-2022 season.

The reason I chose Emory & Henry was because of the amazing coaching staff, the “home” feeling of the college, and the excellent academic support and team culture has led me here to this amazing team! I am looking to build this team up with others as we start out in Division II!

Top Times (SCY)

50 free – 23.11

100 fly – 53.53

200 fly – 2:01.95

200 IM – 2:02.90

Boggus will arrive at Emory & Henry with lifetime bests that are faster than three current school records — the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 fly. The Emory & Henry men recently wrapped up their 4th season in existence with a 5th place finish at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship earlier this month. Boggus’ best times would’ve placed 5th (100 fly), 7th (200 fly), and 8th (200 IM) at that meet, which would’ve made him the Wasps’ leading scorer.

Emory & Henry announced last fall that the school will begin to transition from Division II to Division III over the next few years. The Wasps will join the South Atlantic Conference, which does not sponsor swimming, but the Emory and Henry swim teams will most likely compete as part of the Bluegrass Mountain Conference, a swimming-only conference that contains several other schools in the SAC, most notably Queens University of Charlotte. That’s a much tougher conference, but Boggus’ best times would score in both the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly events, and he should be a key piece for the Wasps as they make the transition to Division II.

