USA Diving Announces Virtual Last Chance Qualifier Meet For Olympic Trials

Courtesy: USA Diving

March 16, 2021.- USA Diving announced today that the Last Chance Qualifier meet will be held virtually instead of being a live, in-person event. This event will be the last opportunity for our athletes to qualify to compete at the 2021 Olympic Team Trials.

The event will be video submission event, with registration through DiveMeets. Registration will open on March 18, 2021 and divers will have until 5:00 PM MST May 1, 2021 to record and submit their videos. Any dives submitted after 5:00 PM MST on May 1 will not be considered. Following the submission deadline, all dives will be scored by a panel of neutral judges.

Registration deadline is 5:00 PM on April 28, 2021. For complete eligibility guidelines, submission instructions and other information see our informational document here.

If you have any questions, please e-mail Senior Events Coordinator Aaron Kaylor at [email protected]