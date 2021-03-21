Phoebe Bacon’s Almost Never Been Excited for a 200 Back Until the Last 5 Months

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
DAY 4 FINALS RECAP
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
200 BACK FINALS
- NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019
- American Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019
- U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019
- Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24
- 2020 Top Performer: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:48.06
Top 3
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:48.32
- Rhyan White (Alabama) – 1:48.99
- Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 1:49.66
This was a fantastic race, as Katharine Berkoff of NC State, Rhyan White of Alabama and Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin all took it out within tenths of each other.
Pushing into the third 50, though, Bacon really charged, and she was able to hold onto that pace through the exciting final 50. Bacon hits her first sub-1:50 ever, becoming the third-best NCAA freshman ever at 1:48.32. That keeps the Wisconsin 200 back streak alive after Beata Nelson won in 2019.
White was also under 1:49, hitting a 1:48.99, not quite able to come back on Bacon but picking up big points for Alabama before their huge 100 free.
Cal freshman Isabelle Stadden was third in 1:49.66, while youth continued to reign; Virginia Tech freshman Emma Atkinson was fourth in 1:50.43 ahead of Virginia freshman Reilly Tiltmann (1:50.66).
