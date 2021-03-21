Matheny Breaks NFHS (But Not NISCA) 100 BR Record at PIAA 3A Champs – 51.84

2021 PENNSYLVANIA HS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 20, 2021

Mechanicsburg, PA (Cumberland Valley HS)

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

At the Pennsylvania High School 3A State Championships yesterday, Upper St. Clair’s Joshua Matheny broke the national high school record in the 100 breaststroke. His time of 51.84 snapped his own mark of 52.52, a time he set at this meet in 2019.

It’s important to note that this is the national record recognized by NFHS, one of two major high school sports federations that keeps official records. The other is NISCA, which recognizes the record as Max McHugh‘s 51.62 from 2016.

Matheny’s time yesterday won the race by over three seconds. He split 24.36/27.48 on his swim, going out hard and still coming back under 28. In his other individual event, the 200 IM, he was the only finisher under 1:50 at 1:47.54.

On the 200 medley relay, Matheny helped Upper St. Clair to the state title with a quick 23.36 breast split.

Matheny’s old NFHS record of 52.52 sits #4 on the all-time top performers list in the 15-16 age group. Now in the 17-18 age group, he moves from #9, with his old best of 52.02 from outside of high school competition, to #8. The NAG record is within reach: Reece Whitley holds it at 51.16 from 2018.

Matheny is a commit to Indiana’s incoming freshman class.