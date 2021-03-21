Haughey Heats It Up In Hong Kong With 1:55.81 200 Free

HONG KONG NATIONAL OLYMPIC TIME TRIAL

Sunday, March 21st

HKASA Swimming Pool

At the Hong Kong Sports Institute (HKSI) today, the Hong Kong National Olympic Time Trial concluded as the first elite home meet since 2020. Among the exclusive 66 invitations offered only to training grant swimmers, former Michigan Wolverine Siobhan Haughey made a statement with just months to go until the postponed Olympic Games.

As a refresher, both fans and press were shut out of the event, rendering it taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the athletes, the meet followed the International Swimming League (ISL) bubble-type environment with multiple COVID-19 testing protocols in place. You can read our original post on the matter here.

For World Championships finalist Haughey, the 23-year-old produced a head-turning time of 1:55.81 to easily take the gold in the women’s 200m freestyle. Opening in 56.94 and bringing it home on the back half in 58.87, Haughey’s winning effort came within a second of her national record of 1:54.98, a time she produced in Gwangju for 4th place.

Haughey’s 1:55.81 very comfortably dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:57.28 needed for the Olympic Games, with the national record holder’s time checking her in as the world’s #3 performer this season.

Haughey also did major damage in the 100m free where she registered a gold medal-worthy result of 53.34. With this speedy outing she split 25.68/27.66 to put up a time that ranks among the top 5 in the world this season en route to getting under the 54.38 FINA ‘A’ cut.

The Olympic medal contender owns the national record in 53.30 from the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines last year.

