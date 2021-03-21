Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Haughey Heats It Up In Hong Kong With 1:55.81 200 Free

HONG KONG NATIONAL OLYMPIC TIME TRIAL

  • Sunday, March 21st
  • HKASA Swimming Pool
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

At the Hong Kong Sports Institute (HKSI) today, the Hong Kong National Olympic Time Trial concluded as the first elite home meet since 2020. Among the exclusive 66 invitations offered only to training grant swimmers, former Michigan Wolverine Siobhan Haughey made a statement with just months to go until the postponed Olympic Games.

As a refresher, both fans and press were shut out of the event, rendering it taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the athletes, the meet followed the International Swimming League (ISL) bubble-type environment with multiple COVID-19 testing protocols in place. You can read our original post on the matter here.

For World Championships finalist Haughey, the 23-year-old produced a head-turning time of 1:55.81 to easily take the gold in the women’s 200m freestyle. Opening in 56.94 and bringing it home on the back half in 58.87, Haughey’s winning effort came within a second of her national record of 1:54.98, a time she produced in Gwangju for 4th place.

Haughey’s 1:55.81 very comfortably dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:57.28 needed for the Olympic Games, with the national record holder’s time checking her in as the world’s #3 performer this season.

2020-2021 LCM Women 200 Free

YangCHN
Junxuan
01/02
1:55.65
2Ariarne
Titmus		AUS1:55.9312/13
3Katie
Ledecky		USA1:56.6203/05
4Charlotte
Bonnet		FRA1:56.6512/11
5Barbora
Seemanova		CZE1:56.9611/26
View Top 26»

Haughey also did major damage in the 100m free where she registered a gold medal-worthy result of 53.34. With this speedy outing she split 25.68/27.66 to put up a time that ranks among the top 5 in the world this season en route to getting under the 54.38 FINA ‘A’ cut.

The Olympic medal contender owns the national record in 53.30 from the Pro Swim Series in Des Moines last year.

Additional Notes:

  • Ming Ho Cheuk clocked a new Hong Kong national record in the men’s 800m free, taking the gold in a time of 8:03.41. He also scored a new national record of 1:48.46 in the men’s 200m free to hit a FINA ‘B’ standard.

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!