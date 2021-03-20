McKeon Now Wears 200 Free World Rankings Crown – 1:55.56

NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN C’SHIPS

Capping off a stellar meet here in New South Wales, 26-year-old Olympian Emma McKeon fired off the #1 time in the world in the women’s 200m freestyle.

After establishing herself as the 2nd-seeded swimmer behind Madi Wilson durig last night’s heats (1:59.23 to Wilson’s 1:58.77) Griffith’s McKeon unleashed a super quick time of 1:55.56 to beat Wilson by over a second in this morning’s final.

Opening in 55.95 and bringing it home in 59.61, McKeon’s 1:55.56 result tonight overtakes the previous season-leader in the world rankings, Yang Junxuan of China. Yang held a super quick 1:55.65 from January, but McKeon slid under that mark by .09 to wear the crown.

McKeon owns a lifetime best of 1:54.55 in this 2free event, a time she cracked at the 2019 World Championships Trials before dropping the event in Gwangju. Her time this morning checks-in as the 8th fastest time of this versatile Aussie’s career.

For her part, although Wilson settled for silver this morning, her speedy result of 1:56.85 ties the 2nd fastest time of the 26-year-old Marion swimmer’s career. Wilson has been as fast as 1:56.60 at this same meet last year, but still now becomes the 6th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

Another swimmer who tied the 2nd best time of her career in an event was 19-year-old Kaylee McKeown in this morning’s 200m IM field. The USC Spartan led the women’s heats last night in a cool 2:14.85 before digging deep to come up with a mighty 2:09.94 to climb atop the podium.

Splitting 28.54/32.95/37.47/30.98, McKeown’s effort sits 2nd only to her PB of 2:08.23 from last December’s Queensland Championships. That ranks the teen as the #1 swimmer in the world this season.

Additional Winners: