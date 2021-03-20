McKeown Logs 50 Back PB In NSW Final Day Heats

NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN C’SHIPS
- Thursday, March 18th – Sunday, March 21st
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Heats in evening (5 pm local)/Finals in morning (10 am local)
- Start List
- Day 1 Prelims/Day 1 Finals
- Day 2 Prelims/Day 2 Finals
- Results – Meet Mobile
The final day of action at the New South Wales State Championships looks to be one exciting show, as we’ll see the meet’s top performers taking to the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center one last time this weekend.
Booking her spot in the women’s 200m free is Madi Wilson of Marion. Wilson has already been impressive here, putting up solid personal bests in the sprint free events. In this 2free, Wilson landed lane 4 with a result of 1:58.77, enough to hold off Emma McKeon‘s 1:59.23 for now.
The women’s 50m free winner here, Cate Campbell, was also in this 200m free race, picking up the 4th seed in 2:00.46.
Another big star here in Kaylee McKeown snagged two top seeds, first in the 200m IM and then in the 50m back. In the former, the 19-year-old USC Spartan put up a night prelim swim of 2:14.85 to lead the pack, while in the latter she produced an effort of 27.41.
That 50 back result represents a new personal best for McKeown, overtaking her previous career-quickest of 27.65 from the 2019 World Championships. Her 27.41 improved PB now bumps McKeown up on the all-time performers list to slot #14 with the final yet to go.
Additional Top Seeds:
- Hunter’s Meg Bailey leads the women’s 200m fly in 2:10.85, while Matt Wilson is the top male 200m breaststroker with his prelim outing of 2:11.76.
- St. Peters Western’s Jack Cartwright produced a time of 22.41 in accordance with TSS Aquatic’s Cameron McEvoy‘s 22.41 in the men’s 50m free as co-top seeds.
- William Yang holds the top spot in the men’s 100m back in 54.40, with Mitch Larkin ready to rumble in 55.12 for his prelim swim.
Looks like Kyle charmers has scratched both his 100 fly and 50m free heats .. hope he’s ok and not injured or something .. would have been nice to see what time he could have posted in the 100 fly especially
June / July is when he will do the business, but yeah he was impressive pre covid in the 50m free Scm Aus rec, and a quick 51.3 fly.
I’e been wanting to see what he can do on long course 50 free for a while but he doesn’t seem in the shape to rock a big time right now. Covid and the injury have really done a number on his preparation after he was looking so good at this meet last year.
Kaylee already went 27.38 in January so it wasn’t quite a PB.