McKeown Logs 50 Back PB In NSW Final Day Heats

NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN C’SHIPS

The final day of action at the New South Wales State Championships looks to be one exciting show, as we’ll see the meet’s top performers taking to the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center one last time this weekend.

Booking her spot in the women’s 200m free is Madi Wilson of Marion. Wilson has already been impressive here, putting up solid personal bests in the sprint free events. In this 2free, Wilson landed lane 4 with a result of 1:58.77, enough to hold off Emma McKeon‘s 1:59.23 for now.

The women’s 50m free winner here, Cate Campbell, was also in this 200m free race, picking up the 4th seed in 2:00.46.

Another big star here in Kaylee McKeown snagged two top seeds, first in the 200m IM and then in the 50m back. In the former, the 19-year-old USC Spartan put up a night prelim swim of 2:14.85 to lead the pack, while in the latter she produced an effort of 27.41.

That 50 back result represents a new personal best for McKeown, overtaking her previous career-quickest of 27.65 from the 2019 World Championships. Her 27.41 improved PB now bumps McKeown up on the all-time performers list to slot #14 with the final yet to go.

Additional Top Seeds: