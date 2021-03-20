Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

McKeon Impresses With Quick 100 Fly/50 Free Double; McKeown 58.42 100 Back

Comments: 4

NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN C’SHIPS

Day 2 of the 2021 New South Wales State Championships carried the same caliber of talent we saw on day 1, with superstars Kyle Chalmers, Cate Campbell and Emma McKeon among those racing at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center.

As a reminder, the heats are taking place at night, with finals in the AM, replicating the timing set to take place at this summer’s Olympic Games.

After reaping gold yesterday morning in the men’s 100m free in his first individual race post-shoulder surgery, Olympian Chalmers settled for bronze in the 200m free, posting a solid time of 1:48.53. Taking the meet title was the men’s 400m free winner here already, Elijah Winnington, with the man punching a mark of 1:47.29 to top the field.

Opening in 52.21 and closing in 55.08, Winnington held off runner-up Alex Graham of Bond, who brought his race home in a speedy 54.36 to snag silver less than half a second behind in 1:47.69.

Winnington also topped the men’s 800m free field, reaping gold in a mark of 7:52.88. That easily defeated Olympian Mack Horton, who touched well behind in 8:10.66. Horton usually looks a little flat in-season, but here he’s barely been picked up on the sonar.

Scorching the women’s 100m back race was 19-year-old Kaylee McKeown, following up on her massive 200m back win here on day 1. In this shorter race, the USC Spartan slammed down a wicked-quick 58.42 to register one of two sub-minute outings of the field. The other came from veteran Emily Seebohm who touched in 59.56 for a nice swim of her own.

As for McKeown, the teen led-off in 28.86 and closed in 29.56 to produce the 3rd fastest time of her young career. She recently registered the world’s 2nd fastest time in history with the 57.93 she logged at the Queensland Championships last December. Of note, her time tonight checks-in as a new NSW All-Comers Record.

Olympic medalist McKeon was impressive yet again, with the versatile Griffith University star roaring to the wall in a time of 56.65 to claim victory in the women’s 100m fly. That checks-in as the sprint ace’s 6th fastest time ever, with her lifetime best represented by the 56.18 from the 2017 FINA World Championships.

For perspective, McKeon’s time tonight was just .04 slower than the 56.61 she put up in Gwangju to take 2019 World Championships bronze.

McKeon was also on the podium in the women’s 50m free, logging a silver medal-worthy time of 24.17. That sat just .06 away from gold, with Campbell getting it done in 24.11, while Madi Wilson of Marion rounded out the top 3 in 24.66.

McKeon wowed once again with this time checking as a new lifetime best. Her previous career-fastest was marked by the 24.25 from the 2019 World Championships Trials. McKeon’s effort tonight now checks her in among the top 20 performers of all-time in this event.

Keeping to her trend of improvement in the sprint freestyle events, Wilson’s time tonight is a new personal best for her. Entering this meet, Wilson’s quickest effort was represented by the 24.74 from this same meet last year.

All 3 women now enter the world rankings in style, with C1 ranking as #2 this season behind rehabilitating Olympian Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, while McKeon is now #3 in the world. Wilson is also among the world’s 10 best this season.

2020-2021 LCM Women 50 Free

SarahSWE
Sjostrom
02/06
24.07
2Zhang
Yufei		CHN24.3112/31
3Melanie
Henique		FRA24.3412/12
4Ranomi
Kromowidjojo		NED24.3812/03
5Liu
Xiang		CHN24.4509/28
6Cate
Campbell		AUS24.4612/13
7Emma
McKeon		AUS24.5512/15
8Valerie
Van Roon		NED24.6312/03
9Gretchen
Walsh		USA24.6511/13
10Kim
Busch		NED24.6709/25
View Top 26»

Additional Winners:

  • Lani Pallister was just off her season-best in the women’s 400m free, snagging gold in a time of 4:07.83. Kiah Melverton was right behind in 4:09.08.
  • The women’s 200m breast saw 23-year-old Bond swimmer Jenna Strauch get to the wall first, producing a new PB of 2:24.49. That outing overtook her previous career-fastest of 2:24.85 from last December’s Queensland Championships. She moves up from 13th to 11th in the season’s world rankings.
  • Mitch Larkin took on the tough 200m back/200m IM double this morning, clocking 1:57.16 in the former and 1:59.88 in the latter.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sam
44 minutes ago

Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil (NCAA) both with brilliant 100 fly times today. Can’t wait for the Olympic showdown with them plus S.Sjostrom too hopefully.

1
0
Reply
nuotofan
Reply to  Sam
8 minutes ago

And (at least) Zhang Yufei, plus the explosive teens (Curzan, Huske, Shkurdai, Pudar..). Flying race indeed..

2
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  nuotofan
1 minute ago

I think McKeon’s gonna need to drop her PB to keep up with the new wave that’s arrived. Pudar in particular looks like a monster in the making.

Last edited 40 seconds ago by Troyy
0
0
Reply
Gheko
1 minute ago

Nice Swims, trials will be very quick!

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!