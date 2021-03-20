14-Year-Old Adriano Arioti Swims 3:57 400 Yard IM at PVS Day 2 Finals

2021 PVS SC CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES WAVE II

March 18-21, 2021

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, Manassas, VA

SCY (25y)

At the Potomac Valley Short Course Championships, Adriano Arioti placed 2nd in the 400 IM by posting the 22nd all-time fastest 400 IM time swam by a 13-14 year-old: 3:57.29. The 14-year-old from Rockville Montgomery Swim Club is now ranked directly above Cal senior Sean Grieshop‘s age group time. This was Arioti’s first time breaking 4:00.00, and his previous best time was 4:03.96 from the end of January. FISH’s Sam O’Brien won the event with a time of 3:53.59, dropping over 5 seconds from the best time he posted in February.

U.S. National Team member Torri Huske of Arlington Aquatic Club claimed 1st in the 200 free with a time of 1:44.00, about .8 off her lifetime best from December but over 2.5 seconds faster than her prelims time. Katherine Helms of Mason Makos Swim Team placed 2nd with a time of 1:46.18, ranking herself #65 out of the all-time fastest 15-16 year-olds in the event. She is now tied with Florida grad Lindsey McKnight and Louisville freshman Tristen Ulett.

J.T. Ewing of FISH touched the wall 1st in the 200 free with a time of 1:37.99 and a .74 lead over the field as Brett Feyerick of Nation’s Capital took 2nd place with a time of 1:38.73. This was about a 1.5 second time drop for Ewing whose previous best was from February. Feyerick broke 1:40.00 for the first time, destroying his previous lifetime best, 1:40.96, from March 2019.

Other Event Winners and Notable Swims: