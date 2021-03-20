Maggie MacNeil Vaults To #3 All-Time, Smashes B1G Record In 100 Freestyle

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maggie MacNeil continued her incredible NCAA performance on the final night of the championships Saturday, winning the 100 freestyle in a time of 46.02 which launches her up into third all-time in the event.

MacNeil, who is coming off an otherworldly NCAA and U.S. Open Record performance in last night’s 100 butterfly (becoming the first woman under 49 seconds), came into the meet with a best time of 46.57, set during last season’s Big Ten Championships, which also stood as the B1G Conference Record.

That time ranked her seventh in history, and then she was briefly bumped down to eighth after Virginia’s Kate Douglass dropped a 46.54 in this morning’s preliminaries.

In the final, however, it was MacNeil getting the job done, using an absolutely scorching back-half (23.86) to earn the victory in 46.02, with Douglass the runner-up in 46.30.

MacNeil now trails only Simone Manuel and Erika Brown, the only two women who have cracked 46, in the all-time rankings. Douglass’ swim also moved her up into a tie for seventh with Olivia Smoliga.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Freestyle (SCY)

MacNeil also ties Manuel’s third-fastest showing for the fourth-fastest swim ever.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Freestyle (SCY)

In addition to now winning both the 100 free and 100 fly, MacNeil was also the runner-up to Douglass in a close 50 free final (setting a best of 21.17), and also joined the elusive sub-50 club in the 100 backstroke leading off Michigan’s 400 medley relay (49.76).