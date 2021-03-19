Maggie MacNeil Posts 49.76 100 Backstroke, Moves to #7 All-Time

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leading off the 400 medley relay, Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil threw down a time of 49.76 in the 100 backstroke.

With her swim, MacNeil sliced .3 off of her best time of 50.04, which previously made her the 11th fastest performer of all time. She now catapults herself ahead of the likes of Olivia Smoliga, Kathleen Baker, and Natalie Coughlin, becoming the 4th fastest performer of all time.

Top-5 All Time Performers: Women’s 100 Backstroke

In addition, MacNeil’s time stands at the 9th fastest performance of all time and makes her only the second woman to ever break 50 seconds in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, joining Regan Smith who broke the barrier last weekend. Smith deferred her freshman season at Stanford to prepare for the Olympic Trials at home in Minnesota.

MacNeil’s time stands as the fastest time in the NCAA this season by a half second. However, she will not be contesting the event individually as she already competed in the 50 freestyle, and is entered to swim the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly later in the weekend.

MacNeil represents Canada internationally and was the 2019 World Champion in the 100m butterfly. She also holds the fastest time in history in the 100 yard butterfly.