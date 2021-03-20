Phoebe Bacon Moves to #2 in 17-18 Age Group with 1:48.32 200 Back Win

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon earned her first NCAA title tonight with a 1:48.32 victory in the 200 back. Coming into today, Bacon’s best time was a 1:50.71 from 2019, when she was still 16 swimming for Nation’s Capital. She went 1:50.90 at last month’s Big Ten Championships before setting a new lifetime best of 1:50.32 in this morning’s prelims.
Tonight, Bacon parlayed a strong back half into a win, with that time moving her of a bunch of big names on the all-time 17-18 rankings. Bacon’s swim tonight moves Missy Franklin (1:48.42) from 2nd to 3rd in the age group, and means that only Regan Smith has been faster in the age group, with her time of 1:47.16 from 2019, which also stands as the fastest time ever in the event.
The USA has a deep roster of backstroke talent, and that was evident tonight as four of the top five spots were held by freshmen: Cal’s Isabelle Stadden (1:49.66), Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson (1:50.43), and UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann (1:50.66). Tiltmann is also 18, and her time tonight puts her just outside the top ten performers in the age group.
The rest of the A-final consisted of a sophomore and three juniors, and with the whole A-final returning next year, plus Smith swimming for Stanford next year after deferring her enrollment for a year, and the 2022 NCAA battle in this event should be one for the ages.
Next year will be absolutely insane.
My gut says Bacon is the slight favorite for the second spot in the 100 at Trials. I would have Smith, Bacon, Baker, Smoliga (with Baker making the team in the 200 back/IM and Smoliga snagging a 4×100 free spot).