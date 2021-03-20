Phoebe Bacon Moves to #2 in 17-18 Age Group with 1:48.32 200 Back Win

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon earned her first NCAA title tonight with a 1:48.32 victory in the 200 back. Coming into today, Bacon’s best time was a 1:50.71 from 2019, when she was still 16 swimming for Nation’s Capital. She went 1:50.90 at last month’s Big Ten Championships before setting a new lifetime best of 1:50.32 in this morning’s prelims.

Tonight, Bacon parlayed a strong back half into a win, with that time moving her of a bunch of big names on the all-time 17-18 rankings. Bacon’s swim tonight moves Missy Franklin (1:48.42) from 2nd to 3rd in the age group, and means that only Regan Smith has been faster in the age group, with her time of 1:47.16 from 2019, which also stands as the fastest time ever in the event.

The USA has a deep roster of backstroke talent, and that was evident tonight as four of the top five spots were held by freshmen: Cal’s Isabelle Stadden (1:49.66), Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson (1:50.43), and UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann (1:50.66). Tiltmann is also 18, and her time tonight puts her just outside the top ten performers in the age group.

The rest of the A-final consisted of a sophomore and three juniors, and with the whole A-final returning next year, plus Smith swimming for Stanford next year after deferring her enrollment for a year, and the 2022 NCAA battle in this event should be one for the ages.