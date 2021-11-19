Alabama’s Avery Wiseman Pops 57.87 100 Breast at Tennessee Invite Prelims

2021 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

November 18-20, 2021

Knoxville, TN

SCY

Invite Format

Psych Sheets

Live Results

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

Men Event (SCY) Women 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Day 2 of competition is underway at the 2021 Tennessee Invitational, with Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, Nevada, South Carolina, Carson-Newman and Emory taking part.

By far the most eye-catching swims of the morning came from two freshman women.

To kick off the day, Tennessee freshman Ellen Walshe hit a 51.39 100 fly, the top time in the nation this year. She split 24.11/27.28. The race was the first short course yards 100 fly on record for the Irish Olympian, who holds a LCM best time of 59.32 (which converts to around a 52.2). No one else in the field was under 52 this morning — Walshe was the fastest of five Tennessee swimmers in the top eight. In the 400 medley relay Thursday night, Walshe split 51.08.

Walshe followed up the 100 fly performance with the top swim in the 400 IM at 4:06.07 — also her first SCY attempt of the event on record. She split 56.31/1:03.19/1:09.69/56.88 en route to the fifth-fastest time in program history.

Later, Alabama’s Avery Wiseman, a Canadian former Junior Worlds Team member, went 57.87 in her third-ever short course yards 100 breaststroke. She split 27.29/30.58 to get well under the NCAA A cut. In her two swims earlier this season, she was 1:01.97 and 1:01.18. Her best LCM time is 1:07.86, from Canadian Olympic Trials, which converts to around a 59.3. In Thursday night’s 400 medley relay, however, Wiseman split 58.66.

Today’s swim would have ranked Wiseman No. 1 in the country this season, had NC State’s Sophie Hansson not gone .02 seconds faster right around the same time this morning at the NC State Invite. Wiseman’s time would have placed her second at the 2021 SEC Conference Championships and fourth at the 2021 NCAA Championships. She’s the first Alabama woman to break the 58-second barrier in the event.

Other top prelims swims