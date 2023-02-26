2023 Women’s PAC-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’ve reached the last session of the 2023 women’s PAC-12 Championships. Tonight, we’ll see the fastest heat of the mile, along with finals of the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and the 400 freestyle relay.

Stanford has all but locked this meet up, but they didn’t take their foot off the pedal in prelims, leading the conference with 13 ‘A’ finalists. That includes claiming the top seed in every event that races tonight except the 200 breaststroke, where USC’s 1-2 punch of Kaitlyn Dobler and Isabelle Odgers lead the way.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 Art Adamson Invite

PAC-12 Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (STAN) – 2017 Art Adamson Invite

PAC-12 Championship Record: 15:40.17, Cierra Runge (CAL) — 2017 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 16:16.47

Top 8:

Stanford sophomore Aurora Roghair swam a season-best 16:02.28 to win the 1650 freestyle by almost 13 seconds. The Iowa native was just off her personal best of 16:01.55, which she swam at this meet last year and earned her the silver medal.

ASU freshman Katherine Randall had a big swim to finish third. She clocked 16:17.15, taking 13.68 seconds off her lifetime best. Coming into the meet, her fastest time was 16:30.83, which she swam at the NC State midseason invite. She took bronze behind USC’s Marlene Kahler, who improved on her sixth-place finish in 2022.

Both Morgan Tankersley and Elli Straume were entered without a time, and they both swam well enough to earn a spot in the top 8. Tankersley clocked 16:18.33 for fourth, giving Stanford two swimmers in the top five. Like her Sun Devil teammate, Straume swam a personal best by a wide margin. The junior cut 10.69 seconds from her personal best, which she had clocked to finish 13th at this meet last year.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (WISC) – 2019 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:47.30, Kathleen Baker (CAL) — 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:48.27, Kathleen Baker (CAL) — 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.97

Top 8:

Claire Curzan left little doubt as to who would win the 200 backstroke title. The Stanford freshman took down the meet record with a 1:47.43, which scared Beata Neson‘s NCAA record (1:47.24), Kathleen Baker‘s PAC-12 record (1:47.30) and Regan Smith‘s American record (1:47.16).

She opened the race in 25.45 and steadily built her lead throughout the race, splitting 27.01, 27.43, and 27.73. The mark is a new lifetime best for her, dropping almost a second from the 1:48.50 that she swam in November. That time was also the #1 swim in the NCAA this season, and so Curzan lowered that mark as well.

Despite there being five Stanford swimmers in the ‘A’ final, it was the Cal backstroke group who really flexed muscles in this race, finishing 2-3-4 behind Curzan. Isabelle Stadden was the top Golden Bear, swimming a lifetime best of her own. Her previous mark was 1:49.45 from 2022 NCAAs. The time moves her up to #2 in the NCAA as well, as she’s the only swimmer aside from Curzan to break 1:50 this season. Annika McEnroe and Mia Motekaitis took third and fourth, both in lifetime bests.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (STAN) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 46.35, Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 48.44

Top 8:

Torri Huske defended her PAC-12 100 freestyle title to the tune of a 47.18, just .11 seconds off the 47.07 she swam to earn the title last year. Huske flipped first at the 50 in 22.40, just over a half second ahead of UCLA’s Rachel Rhee. She extended her lead on the back half of the race, winning by over eight-tenths.

Last year, Rhee finished 21st. Now, she’s the silver medalist. Rhee was the only swimmer in the championship heat aside from Huske to take the race out sub-23, flipping in 22.96. Not only was this a big improvement for her from a standings perspective, but it’s also a best time by a wide-margin; her previous best was a 48.49.

Freshman Kayla Wilson made it a 1-3 finish for the Cardinal, dropping a few more hundredths off the personal best 48.32 that she swam in prelims. It was a tight finish between third and fifth, as Anicka Delgado and Emma Davidson finished just .05 and .06 seconds behind Wilson, respectively.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.43, Kate Douglass (UVA) – 2023 Cavalier Invitational

Pac-12 Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) — 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 2:04.75, Rebecca Soni (USC) — 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.18

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 2:09.15

Top 8:

Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 2:05.66 Isabelle Odgers (USC) – 2:06.66 Emily Lundgren (WSU) – 2:08.33 Allie Raab (STAN) – 2:08.64 Sam Tadder (STAN) – 2:11.01 Eva Carlson (UCLA) – 2:11.31 Katherine Adams (USC) – 2:12.45 Charity Pittard (UT) – 2:13.53

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) — 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Top 8:

Women’s 400 Free Relay — FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:06.83, Virginia – 2023 ACC Championships

PAC-12 Record: 3:06.96, California — 2019 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 3:07.41, California — 2019 PAC-12 Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.10

Top 8: