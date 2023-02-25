2023 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX
- Defending Champions:
- Women: Texas (10x)
- Men: Texas (26x)
The 2023 Big 12 Championships wrap up Saturday with the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and platform diving on the schedule for this morning’s prelims. Tonight’s session will also feature timed finals of the 1650 freestyle and 400 free relay.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.07
- 2021 Invite Time – 1:55.05
- Meet Record: 1:51.09 – Olivia Bray (Texas), 2022
- Big 12 Record: 1:49.91 – Tasija Karosas (Texas), 2017
- 2022 Champion: Olivia Bray (Texas) – 1:51.09
MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.13
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:44.82
- 2021 Invite Time – 1:41.81
- Meet Record: 1:38.61 – Ryan Harty (Texas), 2019
- Big 12 Record: 1:36.42 – John Shebat (Texas), 2019
- 2022 Champion: Carson Foster (Texas) – 1:39.42
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.18
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 49.44
- 2021 Invite Time – 48.77
- Meet Record: 47.46 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018
- Big 12 Record: 47.32 – Claire Adams (Texas), 2018
- 2022 Champion: Kelly Pash (Texas) – 48.42
MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.64
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 43.59
- 2021 Invite Time – 42.88
- Meet Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020
- Big 12 Record: 41.26 – Daniel Krueger (Texas), 2020
- 2022 Champion: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.49
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:06.18
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:13.89
- 2021 Invite Time – 2:10.49
- Meet Record: 2:03.92 – Anna Elendt (Texas), 2022
- Big 12 Record: 2:03.92 – Anna Elendt (Texas), 2022
- 2022 Champion: Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2:03.92
MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:51.54
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.95
- 2021 Invite Time – 1:54.28
- Meet Record: 1:49.89 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017
- Big 12 Record: 1:47.91 – Will Licon (Texas), 2017
- 2022 Champion: Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 1:51.81
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.86
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.23
- 2021 Invite Time – 1:59.23
- Meet Record: 1:52.03 – Olivia Bray (Texas), 2021
- Big 12 Record: 1:51.18 – Kathleen Hershey (Texas), 2009
- 2022 Champion: Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 1:52.82
MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:40.20
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:46.31
- 2021 Invite Time – 1:43.47
- Meet Record: 1:39.35 – Jack Conger (Texas), 2017
- Big 12 Record: 1:37.17 – Jack Conger (Texas), 2017
- 2022 Champion: David Dixon (West Virginia) – 1:43.64