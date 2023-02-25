Carson Foster Reacts to Aaron Shackell, Will Modglin Nat’l HS Records

2023 IHSAA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Last night in Indianapolis, 2 national high school records were broken at the same meet. Coincidentally enough, both have an impact on Texas junior Carson Foster. Aaron Shackell, a Cal commit, broke Foster’s 200 Free record (1:32.99), clocking 1:32.85. Shackell will be a freshman at Cal next year when Foster is a senior at Texas.
Will Modglin, a Texas commit, after dropping a 20.8 50 back on the 200 medley relay, broke Olympic champion Ryan Murphy’s 100 back record (45.34) with a 45.08. This gives Foster target times to shoot for while leading off Texas’ medley relays until Modglin arrives on campus in the fall to take over backstroke duties.
Foster comes across well. You get the sense he actually means what he says, unlike some athletes who mostly just pay lip service to the appropriate sentiments.
On Will Modglon – “Haha shoulda got him here this year, Haha jokes aside”
– Man who was definitely not joking 😭
Class act.
Carson is such a good dude. Great leader for this Texas team