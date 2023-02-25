Carson Foster Reacts to Aaron Shackell, Will Modglin Nat’l HS Records

2023 IHSAA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 24 – 25, 2023

IU Natatorium at IUPUI Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana

SCY

Live Results

Last night in Indianapolis, 2 national high school records were broken at the same meet. Coincidentally enough, both have an impact on Texas junior Carson Foster. Aaron Shackell, a Cal commit, broke Foster’s 200 Free record (1:32.99), clocking 1:32.85. Shackell will be a freshman at Cal next year when Foster is a senior at Texas.

Will Modglin, a Texas commit, after dropping a 20.8 50 back on the 200 medley relay, broke Olympic champion Ryan Murphy’s 100 back record (45.34) with a 45.08. This gives Foster target times to shoot for while leading off Texas’ medley relays until Modglin arrives on campus in the fall to take over backstroke duties.