Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster Reacts to Aaron Shackell, Will Modglin Nat’l HS Records

Comments: 4

2023 IHSAA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • February 24 – 25, 2023
  • IU Natatorium at IUPUI Indianapolis
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • SCY
  • Live Results

Last night in Indianapolis, 2 national high school records were broken at the same meet. Coincidentally enough, both have an impact on Texas junior Carson Foster. Aaron Shackell, a Cal commit, broke Foster’s 200 Free record (1:32.99), clocking 1:32.85. Shackell will be a freshman at Cal next year when Foster is a senior at Texas.

Will Modglin, a Texas commit, after dropping a 20.8 50 back on the 200 medley relay, broke Olympic champion Ryan Murphy’s 100 back record (45.34) with a 45.08. This gives Foster target times to shoot for while leading off Texas’ medley relays until Modglin arrives on campus in the fall to take over backstroke duties.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Honest Observer
9 seconds ago

Foster comes across well. You get the sense he actually means what he says, unlike some athletes who mostly just pay lip service to the appropriate sentiments.

0
0
Reply
Swim2win
5 minutes ago

On Will Modglon – “Haha shoulda got him here this year, Haha jokes aside”

– Man who was definitely not joking 😭

1
0
Reply
Swimmerinlane9
18 minutes ago

Class act.

1
0
Reply
BOBFROMTHEISLAND
41 minutes ago

Carson is such a good dude. Great leader for this Texas team

7
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!