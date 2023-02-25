Abby Daniel Wins Akron’s 8th Straight Title, Sets MAC Record in 100 Fly

2023 MAC WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The afternoon started in record-breaking fashion, with Akron’s Abby Daniel setting the conference, meet, and team record in the 100 fly. After finishing less than a second off of the record during prelims, she was nearly a full second faster in final, touching in 51.65. Entering this weekend, her time would have ranked her in the top-25 of the NCAA this season.

The record was previously held by former Akron swimmer Sarah Watson, who set it in 2019.

Only a sophomore, Daniel has seen rapid improvement since joining the Zips two years ago. In the 100 fly alone, she has dropped over three seconds since coming into college. She was also over a second faster than her top time from last season.

With that win, Akron now boasts the longest active win streak in a single event in the conference. The Zips have claimed the conference title in the event every season going back to 2016.

Daniel wasn’t the only Zip to break conference records on the day. In the night’s final race, Daniel’s teammate Maddy Gatrall picked up a record of her own in the 100 back. After missing the record in prelims by hundredths of second, Gatrall came back during finals to break the record in 52.03.

While she finished short of her conference record from last season, Miami’s Nicole Maier won her third straight conference title in the 400 IM. The junior was dominant in the race, winning by over eight seconds in 4:09.22.

After not contesting the event last season, Weronika Gorecka of Akron picked up the win in the 200 free, beating out last year’s conference champion Sawyer Bosley in the process. Later in the session, Gorecka would also add a silver medal in the 100 back, finishing second to teammate Maddy Gatrall.

The 50 freestyle champion on Day 2 of the meet and last year’s bronze medalist in the 200 free, Toni Naccarella claimed first in the B-final in 1:47.96. That time would have been fast enough to take 5th in the A-final.

After starting her collegiate career with Georgia Southern before transferring to Ohio this season, junior Ami Hornyak claimed her first Mid-American title in the 100 breast. The 200 IM champion in the CCSA last season, Hornyak was the only swimmer to break 1:00, finishing in 59.89.

In winning the event, Hornyak ended Buffalo senior Katie Poll0ck’s winning streak. Pollock, who took second in the race this year, was the two-time defending champion in the event.

Akron had a strong showing on day three, widening their lead to nearly 100 points over Buffalo. Further down the standings, Ohio jumped past Eastern Michigan to pull within 40 points of 3rd place team Miami.

Team Scores