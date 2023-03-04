17-Year-Olds Cooper Lucas and Drew Hitchcock Go 3:41s in the 400 IM at Southern Premier

2023 SE Speedo Southern Premier

March 3-6, 2023

Centennial Sportsplex, Nashville, TN

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Live Results (MeetMobile)

Tonight at the 2023 SE Speedo Souther Premier meet in Nashville, the men’s 400 IM final saw an incredible race. Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Cooper Lucas and Baylor Swim Club’s Drew Hitchcock, both 17, blasted new lifetime bests in the event. Lucas swam a 3:41.15, coming in just ahead of Hitchcock (3:41.81).

With the performance, Lucas has now moved up to second all-time among 17-year-old boys in the event, behind only Carson Foster (3:40.86). Meanwhile, Hitchcock’s swim tonight makes him the fourth-fastest 17-year-old all-time in the event. Here is a look at the all-time top five among 17-year-olds in the SCY 400 IM:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 3:40.86 Carson Foster 2018 Winter Junior Nats – East 2 3:41.15 Cooper Lucas 2023 SE Speedo Souther Premier 3 3:41.19 Andrew Seliskar 2013 Winter Nationals 4 3:41.81 Drew Hitchcock 2023 SE Speedo Souther Premier 5 3:43.20 Kieran Smith 2018 VA TYR ISCA Junior Champs

On top of that, the duo is now ranked highly within the 17-18 age group in the all-time rankings as well. Lucas has now cracked the all-time top ten, landing eighth, while Hitchcock is now 12th. Here is the current all-time top 12 for the 17-18 boys SCY 400 IM:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 3:35.27 Carson Foster 2020 ST TEX First Chance Invite 2 3:37.52 Andrew Seliskar 2015 PV SC Senior Championships 3 3:39.82 Chase Kalisz 2013 SEC Champs 4 3:40.44 Jason Louser 2020 PAC-12 Champs men 5 3:40.57 Gunnar Bentz UGA Fall Invitational 2014 6 3:40.78 Kieran Smith 2019 NCAA DI – Men 7 3:40.90 Gio Linscheer 2023 SEC Championships 8 3:41.15 Cooper Lucas 2023 SE Speedo Souther Premier 9 3:41.45 Ryan Lochte 2003 US Men’s NCAA Champs 10 3:41.56 Robby Giller 2018 NCAA DI – Men 11 3:41.59 Baylor Nelson 2022 SE Speedo Southern Premier 12 3:41.81 Drew Hitchcock 2023 SE Speedo Souther Premier

Finally, here is a split comparison between Lucas and Hitchcock tonight:

Splits Cooper Lucas Drew Hitchcock 100 (Fly) 49.82 50.80 200 (Back) 1:46.89 (57.07) 1:47.43 (56.63) 300 (Breast) 2:50.02 (1:03.13) 2:49.94 (1:02.51) 400 (Free) 3:41.15 (51.13) 3:41.81 (51.87) FINAL TIME 3:41.15 3:41.81

As the splits show, Lucas got out to the early lead on fly, then Hitchcock ate into that lead on backstroke. Hitchcock then actually took a very slim lead at the breast-to-free turn, but Lucas came home faster, earning the win.

Both Lucas and Hitchcock are juniors in high school currently. Lucas is a Texas commit, while Hitchcock is committed to Georgia.