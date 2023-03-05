Regan Smith Takes World #1 Spot From McKeown With 57.92 100 Backstroke Pro Swim Record

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Regan Smith won the 100 backstroke on the 4th night of racing at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series with a 57.92. Her swim was an improvement upon her own PSS record in this event, which she previously held at a 58.18 in 2020. With this swim, Smith was just off her US Open record of 57.76 from the 2022 World Championships Trials.

Smith is now the first woman to ever get under 58 seconds at a Pro Swim Series and is still one of just three women in history to swim a 57 in the event. Smith set the world record in this event at the 2019 World Championships with a 57.57. The other two women who have swum a 57 are the current world record holder Kaylee McKeown (57.45) and former world record holder Kylie Masse who holds a PB of 57.70.

Regan Smith was the first woman to get under 58 seconds and is also the one who has done the most times in her career. Smith has hit a 57 a total of 8 times, counting this 57.92 at the Pro Swim Series. Since her 2019 world record of 57.57, Smith swam a 57 once at the 2021 Olympic Trials, twice at the Tokyo Olympics, and once at 2022 Trials, 2022 World Championships, and 2022 US Open earlier this year.

Smith is the top-ranked 100 backstroker in this event worldwide so far this season, holding three of the top four times. Olivia Smoliga swam a 59.71 to deliver the 9th-fastest performance worldwide this season, improving upon her season-best of 59.72 from the Knoxville Pro Swim in January.

Worldwide Women’s 100 Backstroke Rankings 2022 – 2023

Kaylee McKeown previously held the world #1 spot with the 57.93 that she swam in Melbourne last month, which means that Regan Smith undercut that time by just 0.01.