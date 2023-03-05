13-Year-Old Mikayla Tan Pops 2:13 200 Breast on Day 3 of Novato Sectionals

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – NOVATO

The third day of the 2023 Sectionals meet in Novato, CA is in the books. Saturday’s action featured the 200 fly, 100 back, 50 free, 200 breast, and 500 free.

Thunder Coast Aquatics 18-year-old Bryden Thielenhaus took the men’s 200 fly in a new personal best of 1:49.42. A UC Santa Barbara signee, Thielenhaus clipped his previous personal best in the event, which stood at 1:49.58 from the Winter Juniors West meet this past December.

Orinda Aquatics 17-year-old Adriana Smith then popped off a big swim in the women’s 100 back, winning the event in 52.99. It was a huge performance for Smith, taking 0.51 seconds off her previous best of 53.50, which she swam at a Sectional in Carlsbad last March. A future Cal Golden Bear, Smith swam a tightly split race, going out in 25.89 and coming home in 27.10.

Another future Cal Golden Bear, Edward Huang, took the men’s 100 back. Huang, who competes for California Dolphin Swim Team, clocked a 48.46, marking his fastest time of 2023 by about a second. His personal best in the event is a 47.73, which he swam at Winter Juniors West in December.

Wolverine Aquatics 16-year-old Jada Duncan won the women’s 50 free in 22.93. Her swim comes in just off her personal best of 22.71, which also was set at Winter Juniors West in December.

DART swimming’s Sarah Bennetts took the women’s 200 breast in 2:12.56. The UCLA recruit was just off her personal best of 2:12.18, which she set at a Sectional meet last March. Behind her last night was 13-year-old Mikayla Tan, who also swims for DART. Tan clocked a 2:13.93 for second, blowing away her personal best of 2:15.38. With the performance, Tan is now the sixth-fastest 13-year-old of all-time in the event.

34-year-old Brandon Fischer won the men’s 200 breast in 1:53.54, touching first by over three seconds. Fischer put together a great race, going out in 55.34 on the first 100 and coming home in 58.20.

17-year-old Quinn Jones out of Sierra Marlins Swim Team popped a new lifetime best en route to winning the men’s 500 free. Jones swam a 4:27.96, taking nearly a full second off his previous best of 4:28.88, which he swam at the SCS/RMDA Winter Sectionals meet in December of 2022, a little less than three months ago.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS