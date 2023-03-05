Texas A&M-Bound Logan Brown Clocks PB 52.59 100 BR on Day 3 of College Station Sectional

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – COLLEGE STATION

The third day of the 2023 Speedo Sectional meet in College Station has come and gone. Day three of the meet featured the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Longhorn Aquatics 17-year-old and future Texas Longhorn Jillian Cox continues to swim out of her mind at this meet. Last night, cox won the women’s 200 free in yet another lifetime best, roaring to a 1:45.31. It was a huge swim for the 17-year-old, taking 1.53 seconds off her previous best of 1:46.85, which she swam at Sectionals meet last March. Cox swam a tightly split race, going out in 52.02 on the first 100 and coming home in 53.29. Her last three 50 splits were 26.85, 27.01, and 26.28 respectively.

Behind Cox was 17-year-old Longhorn Aquatics teammate Amelia Bodenstab, who touched in 1:46.24. Bodenstab, who is set to be a Louisville Cardinal in the fall of 2024, clipped her personal best with the performance, taking 0.17 seconds off the mark. Her previous best of 1:46.41 was swum at the Winter Juniors West meet this past December.

Lubbock Swim Club 17-year-old Jones Lambert won the men’s 200 free in 1:36.44. The future Utah Ute clipped his personal best as well, taking 0.19 second off. His previous best of 1:36.63 was just swam a couple weeks ago at a Texas high school state meet. Lambert was incredibly consistent in his splitting, going 22.23 on the first 50, then tacking on splits of 24.62, 24.83, and 24.76 respectively.

25-year-old Texas Ford Aquatics post-grad Miranda Tucker won the women’s 100 breast in 59.57. Her prelims swim was her first time swimming the event in 2023, and she has a lifetime best of 57.93 in the event, which she swam at the 2018 Big Ten Championships.

First Colony Swim Team 18-year-old Logan Brown won the men’s 100 breast in 52.62. That swim came after Brown clocked a personal best of 52.59 in prelims, which beat out his previous best of 52.86, which he just swam two weeks ago at the UIL 6A State Championship. His 52.86 two weeks ago was his first time under 53 seconds in the event. Last night, Brown was out in 24.72 on the first 50 and came home in 27.90. Brown is a Texas A&M recruit, set to begin his collegiate career with the Aggies in the fall.

First Colony Swim Team picked up a win in the next event, the women’s 100 fly, as well. 17-year-old Kayla Fu clocked a 52.96 to win the race, touching just 0.10 seconds off her personal best of 52.86. Fu was out fast, splitting 24.43 on the first 50 of the race.

First Colony Swim Team kept the ball rolling, making it three event wins in a row with Hayden Bellotti winning the men’s 100 fly in 46.95. Bellotti, a future UVA Cavalier, was a little faster in prelims, where he swam a 46.79. In both swims yesterday, Bellotti was just off his personal best of 46.43, which he swam at the Winter Juniors West meet this past December.

Alamo Area Aquatic Association posted a 1-2 finish in the women’s 400 IM. 16-year-old Carli Cronk, a Notre Dame recruit, won the race in 4:16.00, leading 17-year-old teammate Sonia Vaishnani, an Arizona State recruit, into the finish. The swim marks a personal best for Cronk by a little over two seconds, handily beating out her previous best of 4:18.14. Vaishnani touched second in 4:16.91, also taking about two seconds off her previous best time of 4:18.73.

The Woodlands Swim Team 18-year-old Roberto Bonilla won the men’s 400 IM convincingly with a 3:46.65, taking two seconds off his lifetime best in the event. Bonilla, who is set to begin his collegiate career at Texas A&M this fall, swam a very well-balanced race, splitting 51.10 on fly, 58.36 on back, 1:03.32 on breast, and 53.87 on free. His previous best of 3:48.83 had stood since July of 2021.