Matt Richards Learning From the Lessons He Got Last Year

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Coming off of 2021, Matt Richards was a teenage Olympic champion. But the young star went through ups and downs over the 2022 season, the first season of his career that didn’t go as planned. Richards seems to have bounced back after stripping down to the basics and returning to fundamentals that led him to success early on. In his Pro Swim Series debut, he came away with a win in the 200 free and a 2nd place finish in the 100 free.