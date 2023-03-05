Charlotte Crush Breaks Another National Age Group Record at Southern Premier Prelims

2023 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER

March 3-6, 2023

Centennial Sportsplex, Nashville, TN

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Live Results (MeetMobile)/Web results

14-year-old Lakeside (Kentucky) swimmer Charlotte Crush has rebroken her own National Age Group Record in the 100 yard backstroke on Sunday morning.

Crush swam 51.00, which shaves .01 seconds off the old 13-14 record that she set late last year. She’s now taken, in total, .03 seconds off Levenia Sim’s old record in the event in three months.

Crush swam almost an identical race to her last record, she just managed to get on the wall a fingernail sooner to break the record.

Splits Comparison:

Charlotte Crush Charlotte Crush Southern Premier Winter Juniors New 13-14 Record Old 13-14 Record 50y 24.72 24.69 100y 26.28 26.32 Total Time 51.00 51.01

Crush ages up in the next couple of weeks and this was likely her last meet before turning 15. 51.00 Would already rank her 3rd in the 15-16 age group, though, behind only Olympians Claire Curzan (50.03) and Regan Smith (50.58).

This is Crush’s second National Age Group Record of the week. She previously broke Missy Franklin’s all-time 13-14 mark in the 200 yard backstroke (1:50.95).

Crush has also swum lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:47.58), 200 fly (1:57.67), and 200 IM (1:59.68) so far this week. Both backstrokes and the 200 fly resulted in wins, even racing in the open age group against mostly-older competition.