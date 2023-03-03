Charlotte Crush Cracks Missy Franklin’s 13-14 NAG with a 1:50.95 SCY 200 Back in Prelims

2023 SE Speedo Southern Premier

March 3-6, 2023

Centennial Sportsplex, Nashville, TN

SCY (25 yards)

Lakeside Swim Team 14-year-old Charlotte Crush threw down a huge new personal best in prelims of the women’s 200 back at the 2023 SE Speedo Southern Premier meet this morning. Swimming in the open 200 back instead of the 13-14 event, Crush roared to a 1:50.95, taking nearly two seconds off her personal best.

Additionally, Crush broke one of the longest standing 13-14 girls SCY National Age Group Records on the books. Her time this morning came in under the legendary Missy Franklin‘s 13-14 NAG of 1:51.07, which has stood since 2010. That, of course, makes Crush the first 14&U girl to break 1:51 in the event. With Crush’s record performance this morning, the oldest 13-14 girls SCY NAG still on the books is now the 200 free, which is also held by Missy Franklin (1:44.55) from 2010.

Here is a split comparison between Crush’s swim this morning, Missy’s NAG from a 2010 Sectional meet, and Crush’s previous best, which she swam at the 2022 Winter Juniors East meet this past December.

Splits Charlotte Crush – 2023 Southern Premier Prelims Missy Franklin – 2010 PN Sectionals (Previous NAG) Charlotte Crush – 2022 Winter Juniors East (Previous Best) 50 25.21 26.74 25.28 100 52.68 (27.47) 54.53 (27.79) 53.53 (28.25) 150 1:21.80 (29.12) 1:22.81 (28.28) 1:23.07 (29.54) 200 1:50.95 (29.15) 1:51.07 (28.26) 1:52.75 (29.68) FINAL TIME 1:50.95 1:51.07 1:52.75

As the splits show, Crush was out like a bullet this morning, speeding to a 52.68 on the opening 100. She paid for it on the back half, coming home in 58.27 on the second 100. Though she faded hard, Crush was out so fast that it didn’t matter, and she still managed to break the 13-year-old NAG record. Also, Crush was notably faster on all four 50s than she was when she swam her previous best about three months ago.

Looking to the future, Crush’s time this morning would already rank her seventh all-time in the 15-16 girls 200 back. It’s still a longshot at this point, but if Crush were to break 1:50 tonight, she would become just the 11th 18-and-under girl to break 1:50 in the SCY 200 back, and she will have done so at only 14 years old. Additionally, Crush’s swim this morning would rank her sixth in the NCAA this season, though she’s only a freshman in high school.