Regan Smith on 2:05.3 200 Back: “I’ve done a lot of 200 backstroke practices with Bob”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

After getting sick and not being able to perform much in Knoxville, Regan Smith has been on one in Ft. Lauderdale. Not only did she clock a best time in the 200 free to start Day 3 finals (1:58.14) but then she turned around and threw down a 2:05.34 pro swim series record in the 200 back. After her race, Smith said she just went into the race like a practice because she has done a LOT of 200 back work with Bob since arriving at ASU.