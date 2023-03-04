Wiffen & Auboeck Take On Synchronized Swimming Challenge

Loughborough training partners Daniel Wiffen of Ireland and Felix Auboeck of Austria tried some synchronized freestyle swimming on for size this week.
Taking on a casual lap down the pool, the pair tried to maintain a simultaneous stroke-for-stroke rhythm and pulled it off pretty well. They urge video viewers to take on the challenge as well.
This is just one of a few challenges Wiffen has posted on his ‘Wiffen Twins’ YouTube channel. You can also find a ‘Touch the Flags’ and ‘Salmon Challenge’ featuring Auboeck and more Loughborough teammates.
Wiffen and Auboeck are just coming off of competing at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships where their University of Loughborough squad continued its 40-year winning streak.
Wiffen captured Swimmer of the Meet honors for his performance in the men’s 1500m freestyle. He touched in a time of 15:02.92, his second-best performance of the season.
For his part, Auboeck topped the men’s 400m free podium in a time of 3:53.45 and anchored the Loughborough men’s winning 4x100m free relay in a leg of 50.59.
SwimSwam recently featured Wiffen on our podcast, covering a variety of topics including the feat of Wiffen becoming the first-ever Irishman to own a European Record. The 21-year-old owns the SCM 800m free record with the 7:25.96 he registered at December’s Irish Winter Championships.
I’m not sure that this ‘event’ is ready for Olympics or Worlds, but still looks fun, esp. if it’s some kind of nice “cool down” at the end of a race/practice. . .
That’s not fair, a serious clickbait!
Came in expecting actual synchronized swimming, the artistic one