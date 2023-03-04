Wiffen & Auboeck Take On Synchronized Swimming Challenge

Loughborough training partners Daniel Wiffen of Ireland and Felix Auboeck of Austria tried some synchronized freestyle swimming on for size this week.

Taking on a casual lap down the pool, the pair tried to maintain a simultaneous stroke-for-stroke rhythm and pulled it off pretty well. They urge video viewers to take on the challenge as well.

This is just one of a few challenges Wiffen has posted on his ‘Wiffen Twins’ YouTube channel. You can also find a ‘Touch the Flags’ and ‘Salmon Challenge’ featuring Auboeck and more Loughborough teammates.

Wiffen and Auboeck are just coming off of competing at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships where their University of Loughborough squad continued its 40-year winning streak.

Wiffen captured Swimmer of the Meet honors for his performance in the men’s 1500m freestyle. He touched in a time of 15:02.92, his second-best performance of the season.

For his part, Auboeck topped the men’s 400m free podium in a time of 3:53.45 and anchored the Loughborough men’s winning 4x100m free relay in a leg of 50.59.

SwimSwam recently featured Wiffen on our podcast, covering a variety of topics including the feat of Wiffen becoming the first-ever Irishman to own a European Record. The 21-year-old owns the SCM 800m free record with the 7:25.96 he registered at December’s Irish Winter Championships.